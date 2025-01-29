Celebrity Cruises to launch river cruises in 2027

Bookings will open later this year, offering travellers a chance to experience the brand’s take on river cruising across Europe.

Parent company Royal Caribbean Group says the move reflects growing demand. CEO Jason Liberty stated that half of the company’s customers have taken a river cruise or are interested in trying one.

“Our guests and travel partners should expect us to do what we do best – innovate and elevate the river cruise experience as we meet the growing demand for intimate, culturally enriching travel experiences,” he said.

Will Payne, Deputy Editor for Cruise Trade News, explained, "This decision by the Royal Caribbean Group is testament to the burgeoning demand for river cruising in Europe. It's not often we see a big ocean operator like Celebrity Cruises opting to venture into the world of waterways, so the company has certainly identified an exciting opportunity to expand its remit.

"The decision to order 10 new ships instead of one or two to 'test the waters' demonstrates the line's confidence in its ability to fill a lot of capacity. I'm looking forward to seeing how Celebrity will translate customer favourites from its popular Edge series (Edge, Apex, Beyond, Ascent and the soon-to-launch Excel) into much smaller vessels."

Celebrity Cruises is known for its contemporary design, varied dining options and high service levels on ocean cruises, and it aims to bring the same approach to its river fleet.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said, “Celebrity River Cruises will bring the quality and sophistication of our Edge series ocean ships to the most iconic rivers, starting with Europe.

“We’ve redefined travel on the ocean with our best-in-class hospitality, award-winning food and beverage experiences, and elevated design and style. We are thrilled to bring these experiences to the river and combine them with authentic, destination-rich itineraries that will give our guests an experience unlike any other.”