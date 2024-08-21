The Greek Islands specialist is giving away a free cruise to all athletes from Team GB who won a medal at the recent Paris 2024 Olympics

The cruise line – which has headquarters in Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games – has launched the special offer to celebrate Team GB’s success across a range of sports.

Great Britain achieved their third highest tally in Paris, collecting 65 medals – 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 bronzes – matching their total medal haul from London 2012.

Medal winners can choose from a selection of seven-night voyages, including the seven-night Steps of Paul voyage departing Athens on October 12, 2024; a selection of seven-night ‘Desert Days’ voyages from Doha; a range of seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ sailings out of Athens; and a selection of Heavenly Adriatic cruise departing from Athens.



Celestyal’s Greece itineraries also offer the ‘National Geographic Day Tour – The history of the Olympic Games in Athens’ shore excursion, led by National Geographic-trained guides.

