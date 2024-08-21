Celestyal Cruises rewards Team GB Olympic medallists with complimentary cruises
The Greek Islands specialist is giving away a free cruise to all athletes from Team GB who won a medal at the recent Paris 2024 Olympics
The cruise line – which has headquarters in Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games – has launched the special offer to celebrate Team GB’s success across a range of sports.
Great Britain achieved their third highest tally in Paris, collecting 65 medals – 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 bronzes – matching their total medal haul from London 2012.
Medal winners can choose from a selection of seven-night voyages, including the seven-night Steps of Paul voyage departing Athens on October 12, 2024; a selection of seven-night ‘Desert Days’ voyages from Doha; a range of seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ sailings out of Athens; and a selection of Heavenly Adriatic cruise departing from Athens.
Celestyal’s Greece itineraries also offer the ‘National Geographic Day Tour – The history of the Olympic Games in Athens’ shore excursion, led by National Geographic-trained guides.
Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal said: “Following years of exceptionally hard training and the pressures of competing at an Olympic Games, both mentally and physically, there’s no better way for our Team GB heroes to unwind and relax than on a Celestyal cruise.
“Onboard, they can enjoy our extensive wellness programme, indulge in authentic and fresh cuisine and explore wonderful ports of call. We look forward to welcoming our medallists and their guests onboard with our renowned warm hospitality – congratulations to all of our cherished Olympians.”
To book their sailing, Great Britain’s medal winning Olympians must contact Celestyal via email at [email protected] by September 30, 2024.
