CroisiEurope expands its presence in Egypt

CroisiEurope is expanding its Nile cruise programme with a newly chartered ship.



The Star of Luxor, which can accommodate 106 guests in 45 exterior cabins and eight spacious suites, will start sailing a seven-night ‘Cruise on The Nile: The Land of the Pharaohs’ itinerary from next month.

Departing (round trip) from Luxor, the itinerary includes stops at Karnak Temple, the Temple of Horus at Edfu, the Temple of Kom Ombo, Philae Temple, and the Aswan Dam.



There is also the option to visit the temples of Abu Simbel and add a four-day pre-cruise stay in Cairo, once the Grand Egyptian Museum has officially opened in Egypt’s capital.