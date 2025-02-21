CroisiEurope expands its presence in Egypt
Europe’s largest river cruise operator to add a brand new Nile cruise
CroisiEurope is expanding its Nile cruise programme with a newly chartered ship.
The Star of Luxor, which can accommodate 106 guests in 45 exterior cabins and eight spacious suites, will start sailing a seven-night ‘Cruise on The Nile: The Land of the Pharaohs’ itinerary from next month.
Departing (round trip) from Luxor, the itinerary includes stops at Karnak Temple, the Temple of Horus at Edfu, the Temple of Kom Ombo, Philae Temple, and the Aswan Dam.
There is also the option to visit the temples of Abu Simbel and add a four-day pre-cruise stay in Cairo, once the Grand Egyptian Museum has officially opened in Egypt’s capital.
The four-day, pre-cruise programme will include the pyramids at Giza, Cheops and Teti as well as historic Cairo and its Coptic district and entry to the museum.
The Cruise on The Nile itinerary will operate between March and December 2025 and February and December 2026 on the Star of Luxor which has a restaurant, lounge/bar, library and a large sun deck with a swimming pool and jacuzzi.
Accommodation will be full board with beer, wine and soft drinks during meals. There will also be an Egyptologist lecturer and traditional Egyptian entertainment onboard.
Fares start from £1,012 per person but savings of £380 per person are available on select departures between March and December 2025 if booked before April 30, 2025.
Price includes all meals, excursions, port fees and repatriation insurance. The ship is also available for charter.