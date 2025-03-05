Drew Barrymore announced as MSC World America godmother

Barrymore will perform the time-honoured ritual of breaking a champagne bottle against the ship's hull at the world's largest cruise terminal. Her co-star in MSC Cruises' recent "Let's Holiday" campaign, Orlando Bloom, will also be at the ceremony.

"I absolutely love to travel – it fuels my soul," Barrymore said. "Being part of something that helps people set off on incredible adventures is just amazing."

MSC World America promises an innovative cruising experience, featuring seven districts, 19 dining venues and unique attractions like the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride and one of the longest dry slides at sea.

After the naming ceremony, the vessel will embark on a celebratory three-night sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The trip will coincide with the launch of the MSC Foundation's new Marine Conservation Centre.

Suzanne Salas, MSC Cruises USA's Executive Vice President of Marketing, said, “As a family company with over 300 years of seafaring heritage, these events hold a special and personal significance for us. We value the important maritime tradition where our Godmother breaks a bottle of champagne on the hull and officially names the ship, bringing good luck and protection.”

MSC World America will sail the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with stops including Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, and the line's private island, Ocean Cay.

MSC Cruises is the world’s third-largest cruise line with 22 ships and three more planned for launch in the next three years.