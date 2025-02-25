Cruise news / World of Cruising TV season 2: our six competitions end soon

World of Cruising TV season 2: our six competitions end soon

This week is your last chance to catch our shows on TV and enter one of our competitions, with prizes including cruises, a tour and a gala lunch.

If you've not watched Season 2 of World of Cruising TV or entered our competitions yet, now's your last chance. 

Season 2's six episodes, featuring Ambassador Cruise Line, Atlas Ocean Voyages, Hurtigruten, Riviera Travel, Saga Holidays and Virgin Voyages, remain on Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media until 28 February.

Our six World of Cruising TV competitions also end on the same date, so make sure to enter if you want a chance to win one of four cruises, an escorted tour or a gala lunch.

For more information about each episode and competition, click on the links below:

You can also watch the episodes on YouTube

