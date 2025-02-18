The work included a new livery, the hull being treated and painted with silicon paint and engines updated to improve operational efficiency and performance.

The 1,260-passenger ship resumed sailings from Doha on a Desert Days itinerary with calls at Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island.

Celestyal Journey has a further two Desert Days sailings departing from Doha, on February 22 and March 1, 2025, and three Desert Days sailings from Dubai on February 17 and 24 plus a recently announced sailing on March 3 that was added due to demand.

Following this, the vessel will reposition to Athens for the start of its Greece and Mediterranean season, and will undergo further maintenance procedures before the season starts on April 12.