Celestyal Journey returns to service following refit

The ship has resumed service in the Arabian Gulf following a €6.5 million refit in Dubai

The work included a new livery, the hull being treated and painted with silicon paint and engines updated to improve operational efficiency and performance.

The 1,260-passenger ship resumed sailings from Doha on a Desert Days itinerary with calls at Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island.

Celestyal Journey has a further two Desert Days sailings departing from Doha, on February 22 and March 1, 2025, and three Desert Days sailings from Dubai on February 17 and 24 plus a recently announced sailing on March 3 that was added due to demand.

Following this, the vessel will reposition to Athens for the start of its Greece and Mediterranean season, and will undergo further maintenance procedures before the season starts on April 12.

Celestyal Journey will return to the Arabian Gulf on December 6 to start the winter season with an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebratory cruise. She will be joined by sister ship Celestyal Discovery who will commence her inaugural season in the region on December 12, 2025 home-porting from Abu Dhabi.

Chief commercial officer Lee Haslett said: “We’re thrilled our beloved ship Celestyal Journey has returned to service, looking and performing better than ever.

“The new livery makes it instantly recognisable as a Celestyal ship, while the technical upgrades will ensure it provides a smooth sailing experience for all who sail on her.

“We’ve seen phenomenal demand for our Arabian Gulf itineraries, with our last three Doha-Doha sailings operating at full capacity.

“Overall, since launching the programme we’re 35 per cent above target for sailed guests, which demonstrates a real desire to explore this beautiful part of the world on our intimate, mid-sized ships.”

