New 'Civil War Battlefields' cruise announced by American Cruise Lines

Author: Lucy Abbott

American Cruise Lines has revealed details of a new 35-day 'Civil War Battlefields' cruise

The 'Civil War Battlefields' cruise will visit nearly every major battlefield of the American civil war across 35 days.

The cruise line will visit 13 states as well as all three major theatres of the war, departing May 4, 2024, from New Orleans and finishing in Gettysburg on June 6, 2024.

What's more, battlefields and events from the likes of Fort Sumter and Shiloh to Vicksburg and Antietam will be highlighted each day.

As for the onboard experience, civil war experts will be onboard for the entire cruise to discuss motives, strategies and more behind each side of the war.

The cruise will be led by Bertram Hayes-Davis, the great great grandson of the president of the Confederate States from 1861-1865, Jefferson Davis.

American Cruise Lines sails on the Mississippi. Credit: Shutterstock

The line states that Hayes-Davis possesses "extensive knowledge and rare personal perspective on the events and battles that divided the country, but ultimately helped forge a more perfect union".

Hayes-Davis commented: "This cruise is one of the most holistic views of the Civil War ever offered. Guests will experience the people places and events of the war as they visit the battlefields and stand where history was made.

"This is a unique opportunity to see the entire scope of the battles of the Civil War and put them in context to each other and the entire conflict.”

Taking place across three ships, this itinerary sails the Mississippi River, the Tennessee River, the Potomac River, the East Coast Intracoastal Waterway and the Chesapeake Bay.

You can get onboard from £21,995 per person, which includes international air, overseas transfers, a one-night pre-cruise stay in New Orleans, daily excursions and entertainment, all meals and beverages including beer and wine with lunch and dinner and a daily cocktail hour, hotels and transportation between cruise segments, WiFi, gratuities and port charges.

A deposit of £4,500 per person is due upon reservation.

For further information call American Cruise Lines on 0800 021 3172, email [email protected] or visit www.americancruiselines.com

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a recent Journalism graduate who has been working in the cruise industry for just over a year.

She has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising where she can admire wildlife and impressive landscapes.

Lucy reports on what it’s like to be a young cruiser and is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

