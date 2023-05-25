The 'Civil War Battlefields' cruise will visit nearly every major battlefield of the American civil war across 35 days.

The cruise line will visit 13 states as well as all three major theatres of the war, departing May 4, 2024, from New Orleans and finishing in Gettysburg on June 6, 2024.

What's more, battlefields and events from the likes of Fort Sumter and Shiloh to Vicksburg and Antietam will be highlighted each day.

As for the onboard experience, civil war experts will be onboard for the entire cruise to discuss motives, strategies and more behind each side of the war.

The cruise will be led by Bertram Hayes-Davis, the great great grandson of the president of the Confederate States from 1861-1865, Jefferson Davis.