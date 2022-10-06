Competition: Win a Fred. Olsen cruise to Norway for two worth £2,798
What better way to
enjoy Norway’s
fabulous fjordland
scenery than with a cruise on Fred. Olsen’s
smaller, friendlier ship Borealis?
We’ve joined forces with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to offer one lucky winner an amazing voyage to the Norwegian fjords, sailing from Southampton on 13 May 2023.
The winner of this exciting competition and their companion will get to enjoy a seven night no-fly Mighty Waterfalls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise for two, sharing a standard ocean view cabin.
Destination heaven
Norway’s famous fjordland is one of the
most beautiful places in the world and
spring is one of the best times to visit
this incredible destination.
Onboard Borealis, you’ll get to enjoy the region’s striking landscapes, natural wonders and stunning waterways in their full seasonal splendour.
In Lysefjord, you’ll get the chance to see the soaring Pulpit Rock, while you’ll be awestruck by the verdant forests and dramatic valleys in Hardangerfjord and Maurangerfjord. And don’t miss the chance to stand on deck and marvel at the soaring peaks as the ship sails into UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord.
New onboard signature experiences
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is renowned
for its friendly service and hand-crafted itineraries and, new for this
year, the line has launched its new
onboard Signature Experiences,
designed for you to really experience
your destination.
On this cruise you’ll enjoy insightful lectures led by experts in their field, together with a spectacular itinerary packed with local highlights. You’ll get to explore orchards in Eidfjord, meeting the staff and sampling some of the apple juices and ciders made locally.
You’ll step off at Flåm for a ride on the world-famous Flåmsbana Railway to see dramatic mountains and gushing waterfalls. You’ll get to the chance to try sunrise yoga and star-gazing at night. And if you’re a foodie, you’ll relish the opportunity to try Norwegian specialities such as haddock fishcakes and lapskaus, a tasty beef stew.
The ship
Stylish, spacious and comfortable, with a choice of elegant public areas and restaurants, Borealis offers the perfect small-ship experience.
With no more than 1,360 guests on board you’ll find plenty of room to relax and enjoy great company over dinner or a glass of your favourite tipple at one of the many onboard bars. And there’s fantastic entertainment throughout the day
in the ship’s lounges and theatres.
What's included
• A comfortable cabin equipped with facilities including a smart TV, hairdryer, tea and coffee-making facilities, a fridge and individually controlled air conditioning
• A tempting choice of cuisine every day throughout your cruise, with five-course à la carte dinners, casual breakfast and lunch buffets, late-night snacks and much more
• Unlimited self-service tea and coffee available 24hrs at selected venues
• A full programme of evening entertainment, including cabaret shows, comedy, dancing and live music
• Full use of onboard leisure facilities, including the swimming pools, Jacuzzis and gym
• A wide choice of onboard activities and lectures throughout the day
• All UK port taxes (where collectable in advance)
• Luggage porterage between your cabin and the drop-off/pick-up point.
