Competition: Win a Fred. Olsen cruise to Norway for two worth £2,798

What better way to enjoy Norway’s fabulous fjordland scenery than with a cruise on Fred. Olsen’s smaller, friendlier ship Borealis ? We’ve joined forces with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to offer one lucky winner an amazing voyage to the Norwegian fjords, sailing from Southampton on 13 May 2023. The winner of this exciting competition and their companion will get to enjoy a seven night no-fly Mighty Waterfalls & Norwegian Fjords ’ cruise for two, sharing a standard ocean view cabin.

Destination heaven

Norway’s famous fjordland is one of the most beautiful places in the world and spring is one of the best times to visit this incredible destination.



Onboard Borealis, you’ll get to enjoy the region’s striking landscapes, natural wonders and stunning waterways in their full seasonal splendour.



In Lysefjord, you’ll get the chance to see the soaring Pulpit Rock, while you’ll be awestruck by the verdant forests and dramatic valleys in Hardangerfjord and Maurangerfjord. And don’t miss the chance to stand on deck and marvel at the soaring peaks as the ship sails into UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord.

New onboard signature experiences

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is renowned for its friendly service and hand-crafted itineraries and, new for this year, the line has launched its new onboard Signature Experiences, designed for you to really experience your destination.



On this cruise you’ll enjoy insightful lectures led by experts in their field, together with a spectacular itinerary packed with local highlights. You’ll get to explore orchards in Eidfjord, meeting the staff and sampling some of the apple juices and ciders made locally.



You’ll step off at Flåm for a ride on the world-famous Flåmsbana Railway to see dramatic mountains and gushing waterfalls. You’ll get to the chance to try sunrise yoga and star-gazing at night. And if you’re a foodie, you’ll relish the opportunity to try Norwegian specialities such as haddock fishcakes and lapskaus, a tasty beef stew.