Have you ever wished you could enjoy a cruise-like experience on land? Now you can!

Enter our fantastic competition and you could win a three-night mini-break for two at the magnificent Heythrop Park hotel in the Cotswolds, with breakfast, dinner, and nightly entertainment included. We’ve teamed up with Warner Hotels to offer you the chance to win this special stay for two at the company’s flagship venue on a date of your choice in 2023 or 2024.*

Keen golfers are in for a treat, too, as the 440-acre grounds are home to a championship standard 18-hole course, plus woodlands, lakes and stunning gardens.

The hotel offers three exceptional restaurants – Brasserie32, The Travelling Duke Pub & Kitchen and The Market Kitchen. There are also live music venues, including the Late Lounge, as well as buzzy bars and an impressive spa with a heated swimming pool, a sauna, steam room and hot tubs on the outdoor terrace.

Heythrop Park is a spectacular Italian baroque country house that dates back 300 years. Situated in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, it makes an ideal base for exploring the beautiful Cotswolds and the region’s famously lovely towns and villages such as Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold.

And with previous occupants including the likes of Henry VIII, Jane Seymour, William of Orange, William Pitt and the late Queen Mother, you’ll be in illustrious company. As well as offering memory-making stays at some great locations, the company’s hotels also host a wide range of live acts at purpose-built theatres, with dance-floors for a late-night club experience. Visiting performers have included singers Jane McDonald and Katherine Jenkins, Strictly’s Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet, TV chefs the Hairy Bikers and DJ Trevor Nelson – so your stay is sure to be a star-studded affair.

THE WARNER EXPERIENCE UK-based Warner Hotels specialises in short breaks designed exclusively for adults. It offers great-value stays at nine country-house hotels in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Herefordshire, Cheshire, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Warwickshire, as well as a spectacular Victorian castle near Snowdonia in North Wales. There are also five coastal hotels with sea views and easy access to some of Britain’s most celebrated beaches and coastlines, in Suffolk, the Isle of Wight and on Hampshire’s Hayling Island. Many of the hotels are Grade I or Grade II listed, with fine period details, extensive grounds and beautiful gardens. There are prices and styles to suit everyone, with rooms ranging from suites with four-posters and roll-top baths to contemporary chalet-style lodges by the sea.

• The Promoter is Warner Leisure Hotels who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.

• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.

• The prize is a three-night mini-break for two at Heythrop Park hotel in the Cotswolds, valid throughout 2023 and 2024.



• The prize includes breakfast, dinner, and nightly entertainment.

• Any other expenses not specifically outlined above are excluded. Transport to the hotel, gratuities, room service, beauty & wellness centre services, laundry etc. are not included in the prize.



• The prize is personal, not transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money or other gifts.

• This prize draw (the "promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.

• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.

• The promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.

• By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by Warner Leisure Hotels in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from Warner Leisure Hotels.

• The closing time/date for the promotion is 23:59 GMT on August 31, 2023. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.

• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.



• Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Changes cannot be made to reservation once it has been confirmed. Subject to Warner Leisure Hotels' standard payment and cancellation guidelines.



