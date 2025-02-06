Cruise news / Crystal reveals itineraries for first half of 2027

Crystal reveals itineraries for first half of 2027

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Crystal has unveiled voyages for the first half of 2027 across Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony

The two ships will visit six continents and more than 170 destinations in the six-month period.

Crystal Symphony will sail from Fort Lauderdale to Mexico and Central America in January 2027, including a journey through the Amazon River.

In February 2027, the ship will visit the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Barts and St. Kitts.
In March 2027, Crystal Symphony will sail across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands, and in April will also stop in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, France, Monaco and Italy.

May and June 2027 sees more Mediterranean sailings, starting in Greece and Montenegro, before moving to Croatia, the Italian and Spanish Riviera, Tunisia, Morocco and Monaco during the Grand Prix.

Meanwhile Crystal Serenity will sail the line’s world cruise itinerary. Standouts highlights include the Pacific Coast in January, the South Pacific in February, New Zealand and Australia in February, southeast and east Asia in April and South Korea and Japan in May, the final month of the world cruise.

“Our 2027 itineraries reflect Crystal’s commitment to delivering meaningful travel experiences across the globe,” said Mario Parodi, VP of Itinerary  Planning and Port & Fuel Operations for Crystal. 

“Every voyage has been designed to allow our guests to connect deeply with history, culture and nature. With the highest standards of service, exceptional dining, entertainment and shore excursions enhanced by our sister company Abercrombie & Kent, we ensure that every guest has the most exceptional experience.”

Most recent articles

News

Crystal reveals itineraries for first half of 2027
News

Half of new-to-cruise passengers looking to spend more time at sea
News

Seabourn Quest prepares for maiden Alaska season
News

Celebrity Cruises to launch river cruises in 2027
News

Ambassador Cruise Line announces line up of themed cruises
News

Holland America Line announces limited time £25 deposit offer
News

Fred Olsen unveils first ever Moments Crew with celebrity trio
Interviews

In conversation with textile artist Kate Jenkins
News

Emerald Cruises ship to appear in Susan Calman’s Cruise of a Lifetime
News

Holland America Line unveils 2026/27 Australia and Asia programmes
View more articles

Related Cruises

Barcelona to Lisbon
  • 9 Nights
  • Crystal Symphony

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile