Crystal reveals itineraries for first half of 2027
Crystal has unveiled voyages for the first half of 2027 across Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony
The two ships will visit six continents and more than 170 destinations in the six-month period.
Crystal Symphony will sail from Fort Lauderdale to Mexico and Central America in January 2027, including a journey through the Amazon River.
In February 2027, the ship will visit the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Barts and St. Kitts.
In March 2027, Crystal Symphony will sail across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands, and in April will also stop in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, France, Monaco and Italy.
May and June 2027 sees more Mediterranean sailings, starting in Greece and Montenegro, before moving to Croatia, the Italian and Spanish Riviera, Tunisia, Morocco and Monaco during the Grand Prix.
Meanwhile Crystal Serenity will sail the line’s world cruise itinerary. Standouts highlights include the Pacific Coast in January, the South Pacific in February, New Zealand and Australia in February, southeast and east Asia in April and South Korea and Japan in May, the final month of the world cruise.
“Our 2027 itineraries reflect Crystal’s commitment to delivering meaningful travel experiences across the globe,” said Mario Parodi, VP of Itinerary Planning and Port & Fuel Operations for Crystal.
“Every voyage has been designed to allow our guests to connect deeply with history, culture and nature. With the highest standards of service, exceptional dining, entertainment and shore excursions enhanced by our sister company Abercrombie & Kent, we ensure that every guest has the most exceptional experience.”