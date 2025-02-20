Cruise news / MSC World America completes sea trials in the Atlantic

MSC World America completes sea trials in the Atlantic

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The ship has successfully completed its final sea trial in the Atlantic Ocean

The Italian-owned line’s new flagship, MSC World America, has successfully finished sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean and is now entering the final phase of preparation before its debut in April. 

The LNG-powered ship will homeport in MSC Cruises’ new Port Miami terminal, the largest in the world, where it will be named on April 9.

The vessel has capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, with 2,614 cabins and more than 38,400m2 of public space.

Passengers can expect 18 bars and lounges, 19 dining venues, plus six separate specialty restaurants onboard. 

MSC America will also debut two brand-new lounge concepts – All-Stars Sports and The Loft, a multi-purpose venue for comedy and karaoke.

The ship’s maiden voyage will be a celebratory sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s private island in the Bahamas. 

Her inaugural season starts from Miami on April 12 and will feature alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with stops in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, San Juan in Puerto Rico, Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Isla de Roatan in Honduras.

MSC World America completes sea trials in the Atlantic
About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

