The Italian-owned line’s new flagship, MSC World America, has successfully finished sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean and is now entering the final phase of preparation before its debut in April.

The LNG-powered ship will homeport in MSC Cruises’ new Port Miami terminal, the largest in the world, where it will be named on April 9.

The vessel has capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, with 2,614 cabins and more than 38,400m2 of public space.



Passengers can expect 18 bars and lounges, 19 dining venues, plus six separate specialty restaurants onboard.