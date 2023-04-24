Cunard cancels Queen Mary 2 voyage
The luxury cruise line was forced to cancel a voyage onboard Queen Mary 2 at the last-minute due to a technical issue
Around 2,000 passengers have had their transatlantic sailing cancelled at the 11th hour.
Cunard’s flagship vessel, Queen Mary 2, had been due to depart for New York yesterday (Sunday, April 23) after arriving at the port on Saturday.
However just two hours before passengers were due to embark, the transatlantic crossing was cancelled.
The return seven-night voyage from New York to Southampton has also been cancelled
A spokesperson for the line said: “Cunard has advised that due to a technical issue which needs to be resolved prior to sailing, voyage M310/A on Queen Mary 2 to New York has been cancelled. As a result of this, voyage M311/A from New York has also been cancelled.
“All guests will receive a full refund and a future cruise credit of 20 per cent of monies paid. This may be used on any future booking booked prior to 23 April 2025.”
While other cruise lines do offer transatlantic sailings, Queen Mary 2 is currently the only ocean liner running a regular transatlantic service between Southampton and New York. The monthly crossing takes around seven days.
Arctic adventures: in search of the northern lights
Swan Hellenic announces new dining experience in partnership with Jeunes Restaurateurs
Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers
Newly launched: take the whole family to the Balearics with Ambassador Cruise Line
Holland America Line celebrates 150th anniversary in Rotterdam
Competition: Win a Celebrity Cruises' European cruise for two with Paramount Cruises
Explore Europe in style when you upgrade to NCL’s Free At Sea
Viking floats out its latest Nile River ship
Islands in the sun
Princess Cruises reveals coronation celebration details onboard UK-based ships
North Cape Discovery
- 12 nights, departs on the 06 Jun 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Southampton, Stavanger, Leknes, + 6 more
View Cruise Deal for updated pricing from the Cruise Line
Transatlantic Crossing, New England and Canada
- 21 nights, departs on the 22 Sep 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Rockland, Maine, Halifax, Nova Scotia, + 9 more
Amsterdam
- 4 nights, departs on the 15 Sep 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Southampton, Amsterdam, Amsterdam, + 1 more
Full World Voyage
- 107 nights, departs on the 11 Jan 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Southampton, Hamilton, Port Canaveral, Florida, + 35 more
San Francisco to Sydney
- 23 nights, departs on the 04 Feb 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Anne
- San Francisco, California, Honolulu, Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, + 7 more