Cunard cancels Queen Mary 2 voyage

Queen Mary 2 is a British transatlantic ocean liner. Credit: Cunard

The luxury cruise line was forced to cancel a voyage onboard Queen Mary 2 at the last-minute due to a technical issue

Around 2,000 passengers have had their transatlantic sailing cancelled at the 11th hour.

Cunard’s flagship vessel, Queen Mary 2, had been due to depart for New York yesterday (Sunday, April 23) after arriving at the port on Saturday.

However just two hours before passengers were due to embark, the transatlantic crossing was cancelled.

The return seven-night voyage from New York to Southampton has also been cancelled

A spokesperson for the line said: “Cunard has advised that due to a technical issue which needs to be resolved prior to sailing, voyage M310/A on Queen Mary 2 to New York has been cancelled. As a result of this, voyage M311/A from New York has also been cancelled.

“All guests will receive a full refund and a future cruise credit of 20 per cent of monies paid. This may be used on any future booking booked prior to 23 April 2025.”

While other cruise lines do offer transatlantic sailings, Queen Mary 2 is currently the only ocean liner running a regular transatlantic service between Southampton and New York. The monthly crossing takes around seven days.

