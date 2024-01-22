Cunard launches entertainment showcases for 2024
The luxury cruise line has got an exciting line up for 'Cunard Showcases' in 2024
The new line up includes exclusive shows in the Royal Court Theatre, interactive theatre and multi-sensory dining.
Also, the line has collaborated with award-winning theatre producers, directors, writers, choreographers and performers to create 'Cunard Showcases' for 2024.
Cunard also offers guests the chance to go behind the scenes with the 'In conversation with' events and workshops with the onstage talent.
New entertainment in the Royal Court Theatre
You can enjoy watching the fee-good 'Kings of the Boardwalk', performed by the original West End cast of 'The Drifters Girl' musical – expect themes of friendship and unity.
Another new performance in the Royal Court Theatre includes the 'Opera Cocktail' which is a twist on your favourite ensembles, duets and arias in a modern setting.
The cast does this by performing in new English translations and with what the line states as an 'engaging, intimate style'.
What else you can look forward to onboard?
For those who are a fan of puppetry, you can watch 'Gulliver' through this unique way of storytelling.
Or, if you are looking for something more interactive, Cunard has launched 'Cluedo! The Interactive Game' onboard, where as line describes "you step into a world of 1930s high society where intrigue and secrets are the order of the day".
Additionally, there's the 'Circa Contemporary Circus', which will perform onboard Queen Elizabeth for a six-week residency.
Classic lovers must see Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'South Pacific' being performed for the first time at sea as well as go to watch Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night', delivered by Pursuit Theatre.
A twist of Sherlock Holmes is another intriguing addition to 'Cunard Showcases', with Holmes' sidekick Watson bagging centre stage in 'Watson: The Final Problem'.
Windstar Cruises to position ships in the Mediterranean year-round
SS United States: Fate of America's flagship hangs in court
Riviera Travel to appear in ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’
Celebrity Cruises recognises agents at London awards ceremony
Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Asia programme
Celestyal announces year-round sailings and new Persian destinations
Cunard to extend partnership with Michel Roux Jnr
Windstar to feature on Cruising with Susan Calman
Our columnist, Edwina Lonsdale, on why cruise ports should be open for business
Masterchef’s John Torode announced for Princess Cruises’ Good Food Show at Sea
Follow us on social media
Atlantic Coast and Iberia
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Oct 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Anne
- Southampton, Vigo, Lisbon, + 2 more
San Francisco to Auckland
- 18 nights, departs on the 04 Feb 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Anne
- San Francisco, California, Honolulu, Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, + 4 more
Southern Japan
- 9 nights, departs on the 05 May 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Yokohama, Hikoshima, Jeju Island, + 4 more
Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing
- 9 nights, departs on the 05 May 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Southampton, Hamburg + 0 more
Italy and the Adriatic
- 14 nights, departs on the 27 May 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Civitavecchia, Cephalonia, Corfu, + 8 more