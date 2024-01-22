Get involved in solving a mystery with the ‘Cluedo! The Interactive Game’. Credit: Cunard

Cunard launches entertainment showcases for 2024 The luxury cruise line has got an exciting line up for 'Cunard Showcases' in 2024

The new line up includes exclusive shows in the Royal Court Theatre, interactive theatre and multi-sensory dining. Also, the line has collaborated with award-winning theatre producers, directors, writers, choreographers and performers to create 'Cunard Showcases' for 2024. Cunard also offers guests the chance to go behind the scenes with the 'In conversation with' events and workshops with the onstage talent.

Cunard: Royal Court Theatre puts on lavish music and dance productions. Credit: Cunard

New entertainment in the Royal Court Theatre You can enjoy watching the fee-good 'Kings of the Boardwalk', performed by the original West End cast of 'The Drifters Girl' musical – expect themes of friendship and unity. Another new performance in the Royal Court Theatre includes the 'Opera Cocktail' which is a twist on your favourite ensembles, duets and arias in a modern setting. The cast does this by performing in new English translations and with what the line states as an 'engaging, intimate style'.

The QE2 wearing her 1960s livery, which will feature the 'Circa Contemporary Circus' onboard. Credit: Wikicommons

What else you can look forward to onboard? For those who are a fan of puppetry, you can watch 'Gulliver' through this unique way of storytelling. Or, if you are looking for something more interactive, Cunard has launched 'Cluedo! The Interactive Game' onboard, where as line describes "you step into a world of 1930s high society where intrigue and secrets are the order of the day". Additionally, there's the 'Circa Contemporary Circus', which will perform onboard Queen Elizabeth for a six-week residency. Classic lovers must see Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'South Pacific' being performed for the first time at sea as well as go to watch Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night', delivered by Pursuit Theatre. A twist of Sherlock Holmes is another intriguing addition to 'Cunard Showcases', with Holmes' sidekick Watson bagging centre stage in 'Watson: The Final Problem'.

