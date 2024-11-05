David Coulthard confirmed as guest speaker on special Celestyal voyage
The retired F1 star will join Celestyal’s upcoming ‘Desert Days & Qatar Grand Prix’ cruise
Departing on November 30, 2024, the seven-night maiden voyage onboard the 1260-passenger Celestyal Journey, begins with an overnight in Doha (Qatar) so as to allow guests to attend the F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand prix 2024 events, including sprint, qualifying and race days.
The cruise then sails to Dubai (UAE), Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), before returning to Doha.
While onboard, passengers will be invited to a Q&A event with 13-time Formula One Grand Prix winner David Coulthard.
The voyage marks the start of Celestyal’s debut season in the Arabian Gulf. Fares for the line’s ‘Desert Days & Qatar Grand Prix’ cruise start from £249 per person.
Sister ship, Celestyal Discovery, will join Celestyal Journey in December 2025 for her inaugural Arabian Gulf season. Prices for Celestyal Discovery’s new three and four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ sailings from Abu Dhabi, start from £249 per person.