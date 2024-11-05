Departing on November 30, 2024, the seven-night maiden voyage onboard the 1260-passenger Celestyal Journey, begins with an overnight in Doha (Qatar) so as to allow guests to attend the F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand prix 2024 events, including sprint, qualifying and race days.



The cruise then sails to Dubai (UAE), Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), before returning to Doha.

While onboard, passengers will be invited to a Q&A event with 13-time Formula One Grand Prix winner David Coulthard.

