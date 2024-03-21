Disney announces new heroes and villains-themed cruise ship
The line’s new ship will draw on the legacy of Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions
The sister vessel to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where its keel-laying ceremony was held yesterday (March 20).
Disney Destiny, which is scheduled to enter service in 2025, will have a heroes and villains theme, “drawing on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions”, the line said.
Heroes and villains from films including The Lion King, Hercules and One Hundred and One Dalmatians will feature in the design.
The ship will also display new artwork on the bow depicting Minnie Mouse striking a pose in her cape waving in the sea breeze as “she boldly leads guests toward their holiday destinies”, Disney said.
Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager at Disney Cruise Line, added: “Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.
“As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”
