The line’s new ship will draw on the legacy of Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions

The sister vessel to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where its keel-laying ceremony was held yesterday (March 20).

Disney Destiny, which is scheduled to enter service in 2025, will have a heroes and villains theme, “drawing on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions”, the line said.

Heroes and villains from films including The Lion King, Hercules and One Hundred and One Dalmatians will feature in the design.

The ship will also display new artwork on the bow depicting Minnie Mouse striking a pose in her cape waving in the sea breeze as “she boldly leads guests toward their holiday destinies”, Disney said.

