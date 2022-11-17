Menu

Don’t fly! ROL Cruise finds last-minute no-fly cruises for winter sun Peter, Paul and Mary might be leaving on a jet plane, but there’s no need for you to deal with the hassles of airport transfers and flight delays thanks to ROL’s alluring selection of no-fly cruises.

With last-minute trips becoming ever popular as people look to take advantage of 11th-hour bargains, cruisers are increasingly looking to minimise travel to and from their ship, whether that’s to avoid the stress of airport gates or reduce the damage to the planet and the pocket.



ROL Cruise, the UK’s number one independent cruise specialist, has spotted that cruise lines are now upping their no-fly cruise options to match this demand.



This winter, British itineraries are heading out in all directions across the globe, so there’s never been an easier time to forget about the airport drop-off fees and head directly to your ship.



ROL Cruise works with a wide spread of cruise lines across all segments of the market, from high value to exquisite luxury.

Last-minute Caribbean adventure? Don’t fly to Cuba!

There’s no need to book an expensive last-minute flight to the intriguing time-trapped Caribbean island of Cuba. Ambassador Cruise Line will take you from London.



Departing from London on January 5, 2023, this 42-night voyage onboard the line’s second ship, Ambience, includes stops in Portugal and Madeira before crossing the Atlantic and arriving in the Caribbean.



Once in the warm, blue waters of the Caribbean, you’ll enjoy island hopping between a variety of popular favourites, such as Barbados, Cayman Islands, and Antigua. Thanks to the ship’s size, you’ll also have the opportunity to visit destinations not accessible to larger mega-ships, including Road Town in Tortol.



Cuba is a real draw and days in Santiago de Cuba and Havana will whisk you back to the Spanish occupation of the island in 1515. Parts of Havana are famously frozen in time, still visually stuck in the 1950s. It’s a country saturated with music and colour – a fascinating journey in time and space.





The Caribbean is calling. Credit: Shutterstock

Last minute Christmas escape? Don’t fly to Norway!

If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, save yourself the hassle of expensive flights, airport delays, and cancellation confusion. Fred Olsen is offering a magical 13-night no-fly cruise from Southampton to Norway onboard Bolette.



Visiting charming ports along the spectacular Norwegian coastline, including Bergen and Trondheim, this itinerary includes a relaxing Christmas Day at sea, and an overnight stay in Alesund for New Year’s Eve.



Norway’s beauty morphs through the seasons, so if you’ve enjoyed a springtime cruise through the fjords, or a summer voyage around the Baltic, complete the seasonal set with this inspirational tapestry of breath-taking natural beauty and welcoming communities.



Bolette departs Southampton on December 21, 2022. If you’re quick, there’s still time to be on board the newest ship in the Fred Olsen fleet this Christmas.

Set sail to the spectacular Norwegian Fjords with Fred Olsen onboard Bolette. Credit: Fred Olsen

Last minute January getaway? Don’t fly to Spain!

Who doesn’t love a bit of winter sun? There are plenty who will be tempted to fly off to somewhere warm and sunny this January – we can just picture the crowds of them in the line for security at the airport… So why not use your trump card: a no-fly cruise to Iberia with P&O.



P&O’s beautiful Iona will be sailing from Southampton on January 2, 2023, via Gibraltar to firm favourites in Spain and Portugal, sure to add some colour to the start of the new year.



Immerse yourself in the authentic Spanish city of Alicante before a day in Barcelona – Spain’s most colourful destination, complete with some of Europe’s most iconic architecture. Stops in Cadiz, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal, round off this much-needed getaway from the greyness of winter at home.



Swerve any airport stress by boarding a cruise that departs from Southampton. Credit: Shutterstock

Last minute December sun? Don’t fly to the Canary Islands!

Saga Cruises has you covered if you need some vitamin D, and you need it soon! Setting off from Southampton on December 4, 2022, Saga’s Spirit of Discovery will be enjoying a 14-night round-trip voyage to the Canary Islands.



Offering a relaxing balance of days at sea and cheerful, sunny days in port, this itinerary is the perfect pre-Christmas tonic.



Mooch around the marina in Madeira, stroll along the waterfront in La Palma, and soak up some rays while relaxing on the beaches in Tenerife and Gran Canaria.



On the return leg, enjoy a day in Portugal’s capital city, Lisbon, where you can visit the historic castle overlooking the city, and enjoy local specialties sitting outside on the pedestrianised main street, watching the world go by. A bit a bliss before the hectic Christmas and New Year festivities.