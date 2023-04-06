Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Dr Sylvia Earle announced as godmother of Explora I
Explora Journeys has named Dr Sylvia Earle as godmother for its very first ship, Explora 1. Credit: Mission Blue

Dr Sylvia Earle announced as godmother of Explora I

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Explora Journeys, the new luxury cruise line from the MSC group, has named Dr Sylvia Earle as the godmother of its first ship Explora 1

The oceanographer, explorer, and conservationist will christen the ship during a ceremony in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, on July 8.

Dr Earle, who is also godmother and namesake of AE Expedition's second purpose-built small ship and the founder and chairman of Mission Blue – a non-profit organisation aiming to protect oceans – said: “I am honoured to be chosen as the godmother for Explora 1 and look forward to a meaningful relationship between Mission Blue, Explora Journeys and the MSC Foundation toward protecting and restoring the ocean globally.”

Explora Journeys’ chief executive officer, Michael Ungerer, added: “We are honoured to have Dr Sylvia Earle as the godmother of our first luxury ship, Explora 1. Her lifelong commitment to ocean conservation and exploration makes her an inspiration to us all.

"We share her passion for protecting the world's oceans, and we are excited to partner with her on this important mission."

Explora 1 is the first of six planned ships for Explora Journeys. She will depart for her 15-night maiden journey ‘Into Epic fjords and the Arctic Circle’ on July 17, 2023 from Southampton, UK.


About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

