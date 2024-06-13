Cruise news / Edwina Lonsdale on why you should book a premium suite
Mundy Cruising’s managing director has her say. Credit: Edwina Lonsdale

Edwina Lonsdale on why you should book a premium suite

Author: Edwina Lonsdale

Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of luxury cruise specialists Mundy
Cruising, shares why you should splurge for a suite on your next cruise

The widely overused descriptor ‘suite’ can be misleading, with many cruise lines using the term simply to describe an oversized stateroom (cabin).

But a premium suite features two or more rooms and comes with exclusive extras.

There is of course a premium for suite accommodation, and there are two factors you must consider when deciding whether or not you think it’s worth it. The first, of course, is space.

Perhaps you are planning a long voyage or you want to travel with friends or extended family and want an area where everyone can get together in a private space. In these circumstances, you might appreciate the extra space and privacy a suite affords.

The second factor, which is more intangible, relates to recognition, and the level of care and attention you are given as a high spending suite resident.

While butler service is often available in all categories on a luxury ship, suite butlers have all the clout: access to special arrangements ashore, alternative dining options, exclusive invitations and more will be yours without even asking.

