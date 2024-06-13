The widely overused descriptor ‘suite’ can be misleading, with many cruise lines using the term simply to describe an oversized stateroom (cabin).



But a premium suite features two or more rooms and comes with exclusive extras.



There is of course a premium for suite accommodation, and there are two factors you must consider when deciding whether or not you think it’s worth it. The first, of course, is space.



Perhaps you are planning a long voyage or you want to travel with friends or extended family and want an area where everyone can get together in a private space. In these circumstances, you might appreciate the extra space and privacy a suite affords.