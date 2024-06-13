Edwina Lonsdale on why you should book a premium suite
Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of luxury cruise specialists Mundy
Cruising, shares why you should splurge for a suite on your next cruise
The widely overused descriptor
‘suite’ can be misleading, with
many cruise lines using the term
simply to describe an oversized
stateroom (cabin).
But a premium suite features two or more rooms and comes with exclusive extras.
There is of course a premium for suite accommodation, and there are two factors you must consider when deciding whether or not you think it’s worth it. The first, of course, is space.
Perhaps you are planning a long voyage or you want to travel with friends or extended family and want an area where everyone can get together in a private space. In these circumstances, you might appreciate the extra space and privacy a suite affords.
The second factor, which is
more intangible, relates to
recognition, and the level of care
and attention you are given as a high spending suite resident.
While butler service is often available in all categories on a luxury ship, suite butlers have all the clout: access to special arrangements ashore, alternative dining options, exclusive invitations and more will be yours without even asking.
