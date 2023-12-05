Explora II will make her debut in August 2024 with a maiden voyage from Barcelona to Rome via Port-Vendres (France), Portofino and Port Santo Stefano (Italy), Monte Carlo (Monaco) and Ibiza (Spain). Following her inaugural voyage, Explora II will sail the West Mediterranean until November 2024 before repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter months. The ship will then spend summer 2025 in the Mediterranean and winter 2025-2026 in the Eastern Caribbean. Meanwhile, sister ship Explora 1’s journeys from October 2024 to April 2025 have been revised so that the ship will sail in the Caribbean to support the growth of the brand in North America. Explora 1’s winter 2024-2025 season will now start with a Grand Journey from Barcelona to the Caribbean with calls at Bridgetown, Pointe-à-Pitre, St John’s, and San Juan.

The vessel will then sail the Mediterranean between April and November 2025 before operating cruises in the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula for winter 2025-2026.



Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman cruise division of MSC Group, said: “We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far. As the brand continues to grow and expand it is important that we listen to feedback and respond.



As such, we have decided to refine our journey planning and I have been involved in designing the new journeys, drawing on my own travel experiences, bringing the personal touch that is at the heart of Explora Journeys.”

“We now have regular, shorter 7-night journeys that are convenient for those who have limited time and we have ensured that we feature easily accessible homeports. We know that time is precious and true luxury is about making memories and meaningful connections – this is the Ocean State of Mind.”