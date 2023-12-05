Explora Journeys announces itineraries for Explora 1 and 11 through April 2026
The luxury cruise line has scheduled a series of seven, 14, and 21-night itineraries for Explora I and Explora II between summer 2024 and April 2026
Explora II will make her debut in August 2024 with a maiden voyage from Barcelona to Rome via Port-Vendres (France), Portofino and Port Santo Stefano (Italy), Monte Carlo (Monaco) and Ibiza (Spain).
Following her inaugural voyage, Explora II will sail the West Mediterranean until November 2024 before repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter months.
The ship will then spend summer 2025 in the Mediterranean and winter 2025-2026 in the Eastern Caribbean.
Meanwhile, sister ship Explora 1’s journeys from October 2024 to April 2025 have been revised so that the ship will sail in the Caribbean to support the growth of the brand in North America.
Explora 1’s winter 2024-2025 season will now start with a Grand Journey from Barcelona to the Caribbean with calls at Bridgetown, Pointe-à-Pitre, St John’s, and San Juan.
The vessel will then sail the Mediterranean between April and November 2025 before operating cruises in the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula for winter 2025-2026.
Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman cruise division of MSC Group, said: “We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far. As the brand continues to grow and expand it is important that we listen to feedback and respond.
As such, we have decided to refine our journey planning and I have been involved in designing the new journeys, drawing on my own travel experiences, bringing the personal touch that is at the heart of Explora Journeys.”
“We now have regular, shorter 7-night journeys that are convenient for those who have limited time and we have ensured that we feature easily accessible homeports. We know that time is precious and true luxury is about making memories and meaningful connections – this is the Ocean State of Mind.”
SeaDream Yacht Club releases 2026 Mediterranean collection
Norwegian Dawn to make UAE debut
Celebrity Cruises christens Celebrity Ascent
Seabourn expedition ships meet in Antarctica for the first time
Black Friday 2023: The cruise deals you won't want to miss
Seabourn announces 129-day ‘Ring of Fire’ cruise in 2026
Celebrity Cruises announces 2025-26 season
Celestyal Cruises adds former Carnival Corporation ship to its fleet
Holland America Line announces South America and Antarctica schedule for 2025/26
Wave Awards 2023: What the winners had to say
Follow us on socials
An Extended Journey to NYE and Caribbean Bliss
- 18 nights, departs on the 27 Dec 2024
- Explora Journeys, Explora II
- San Juan (Puerto Rico), Cruz Bay, Saint John, Saint John's, + 10 more
A Journey to the Crossroads of Europe and Africa
- 9 nights, departs on the 25 Oct 2024
- Explora Journeys, Explora II
- Barcelona, Málaga, Lisbon, + 4 more
An Extended Journey Where Kings and Pharaohs Dwelled
- 18 nights, departs on the 31 Oct 2024
- Explora Journeys, Explora I
- Piraeus, Haifa, Haifa, + 12 more
A Journey of Awe Amidst Astonishing Modernity
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Jan 2025
- Explora Journeys, Explora I
- Dubai, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, + 4 more
An Extended Journey to Urban Ebbs and Natural Flows
- 14 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2024
- Explora Journeys, Explora I
- Piraeus, Pátmos, Corfu, + 9 more