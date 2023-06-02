Havila Voyages aims for emission-free coastal sailings by 2030

Norwegian shipping company, Havila Voyages, has announced its plans to be carbon neutral by 2028 and emission-free by 2030 – something the line says it can achieve with its current fleet

Norwegian shipping company, Havila Voyages, has announced its plans to be carbon neutral by 2028 and emission-free by 2030 – something the line says it can achieve with its current fleet. Chief executive of Havila Voyages, Bent Martini, said: "Last year, we made history as the world's first cruise company to sail into the Geirangerfjord UNESCO World Heritage Site emission-free and silently, four years before the Norwegian government's requirement for emission-free ferries and ships in the World Heritage areas comes into effect. “This is clear proof of our ambitions. We look forward to continuing our journey and doing our part to make tourism and shipping more sustainable." He added: “It starts with gradually replacing natural gas with biogas, and the goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2028. “After that, we will switch to emission-free fuel alternatives such as hydrogen, and the goal is zero emissions by 2030 – with the ships we have today.”

Havila Voyages also aims to reduce onboard food waste and produce only 75 grams of food waste per person per day.



Martini said: "Meeting our target of 75 grams of food waste across four fully operational ships, means we can reduce food waste by 60 tons per year, by not using buffets.”



"It is therefore very gratifying to report that this year we successfully achieved our goal and collected only 71 grams of food waste per person per day on board.



“We have accomplished this thanks to the fantastic efforts of those who have developed our food concept, those who prepare and serve the food on board, and, not least, our guests who are made aware of the concept. And no one leaves our restaurants hungry."

Details of Havila Voyage’s environmental goals are outlined in the line’s first sustainability and human rights report.

