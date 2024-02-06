Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand cruises
The Seattle-based line has has opened bookings for its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand collection
The 1,924-guest Noordam will operate 14-night voyages from November 2025 to March 2026, sailing roundtrip from Sydney, or between Sydney and Auckland.
The Australia and New Zealand cruise will sail from Sydney to Auckland via Melbourne, Hobart and/or Burnie, Tauranga, Napier and Dunedin. Departures are available in November 2025 and February and March 2026 with prices from £2,769 per person.
Elsewhere the New Zealand Discovery itinerary will sailroundtrip from Sydney, and call at Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. The voyage departs on December 7, 2025. Prices from £2,699 per person.
Meanwhile the South Australia Discovery Holiday sailing departs on December 21, 2025 and visits Melbourne, Phillip Island, Eden, Adelaide, Penneshaw, Burnie, Port Arthur and Hobart. Prices start from £2,969 per person.
All New Zealand itineraries include cruising in the Milford Sound in Fiordland National Park.
HAL is also offering five ‘Collectors’ Voyages’ which combine back-to-back, non-repeating itineraries on Noordam.
The Collectors’ Voyages range from 28-50 days in length and merge two 14-day Australia and New Zealand cruises or one 14-day Australia and New Zealand cruise with a ‘Legendary Voyage’ to the South Pacific.
The 50-day New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing cruise from Auckland to Seattle costs departs on March 1, 2026, and costs from £8,609 per person.
For a limited time, customers who book select 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand cruises will receive the Have it All early booking bonus package which includes a free drinks package upgrade, premium Wi-Fi, some shore excursions and prepaid gratuities.
