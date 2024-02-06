The Seattle-based line has has opened bookings for its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand collection

The 1,924-guest Noordam will operate 14-night voyages from November 2025 to March 2026, sailing roundtrip from Sydney, or between Sydney and Auckland.

The Australia and New Zealand cruise will sail from Sydney to Auckland via Melbourne, Hobart and/or Burnie, Tauranga, Napier and Dunedin. Departures are available in November 2025 and February and March 2026 with prices from £2,769 per person.



Elsewhere the New Zealand Discovery itinerary will sailroundtrip from Sydney, and call at Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. The voyage departs on December 7, 2025. Prices from £2,699 per person.



Meanwhile the South Australia Discovery Holiday sailing departs on December 21, 2025 and visits Melbourne, Phillip Island, Eden, Adelaide, Penneshaw, Burnie, Port Arthur and Hobart. Prices start from £2,969 per person.

