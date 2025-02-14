Just in: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Valentine's Day sale

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has just launched a three-day Valentine's Day sale, saving £100 per booking on all 2025 cruises of five nights or more. If you've left this year's gift to the last minute, a cruise will score more points than a card from Tesco and flowers from the nearest petrol station.

To unlock the discount, use promo code LOVERED when booking. The code works on existing offers, meaning you can bag a fantastic deal.

Here are some highlights from the sale:

Nine-night Springtime Norwegian Fjords cruise, departing from Southampton on 1 April, from £999 per person

10-night Exploring the Land of Fire and Ice cruise, departing from Rosyth on 10 July, from £1,099 per person

14-night Canaries and Carnival cruise aboard Borealis, departing from Portsmouth on 27 February, from £1,499 per person

21-night Scenic Vistas and Diverse Cultures of Africa aboard Bolette, departing from Cape Town on 1 April, from £2,999 per person

The sale ends at 23:59 on 17 February.

For even more romance, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a Renewal of Vows service. For £600 per couple, the package includes a ceremony conducted by the captain, clothes pressing, a bouquet or buttonhole, a celebration cake, a bottle of Champagne, a certificate, a photo frame, and a string trio or pianist playing before and after the ceremony.