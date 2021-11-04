Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises: Where is best for a cruise holiday in the Mediterranean? Marella Cruises offers you the chance to discover the beautiful hidden gems and bustling hotspots of the Mediterranean on a cruise this winter and beyond.

Marella Cruises whisks you away from the grey of the UK and lets you discover all that the Mediterranean has to offer. Visiting some of the most stunning destinations in the Mediterranean, such as Mjias, Barcelona and Cartagena, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to the difficult decision of picking excursions! Discover how to make the most of visiting the Mediterranean with Marella Cruises.

Where are the best places to visit in the Mediterranean? Cartegena, Spain A hidden Spanish gem, Cartagena is full to the brim with history and artistic culture. Featuring Europe’s largest lagoon, La Manga is 21km long and 500 metres wide, separating the Mediterranean Sea from Mar Menor, with the strip boasting memorable views. This historical city is guarded by two cliff-top fortresses, and you will feel as if you have stepped straight into a naval film set! The city also offers up multiple beautiful cathedrals and countless stunning views - this is one to get your cameras out for. - READ MORE: Mediterranean Cruises: What to pack and where to go - Gibraltar A home away from home, Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, is a compact stretch of land with plenty to offer. Its expansive military history featured highlights such as Nelson’s anchorage, where the body of Nelson was brought back to land after the Battle of Trafalgar and the Gibraltar Museum. Connect with the local nature and be sure to visit the cheeky Barbary apes getting up to their usual mischief! Alternatively, you can go whale-watching in the Strait and take in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from Marella Cruises to witness these majestic creatures.



Palma, Majorca It’s shopaholic heaven here! The cosmopolitan hub of Palma, Majorca offers a bustling city centre, full to the brim with boutiques and authentic tapas bars. Head over to Inca, Palma’s biggest street market, which happens every Thursday, to find some unique and beautiful buys. Alternatively, discover some of the finest architecture with the island’s historic quarter, featuring a majestic cathedral, La Seu, commanding the horizon. Where can I cruise and stay in the Mediterranean? A cruise and stay holiday is the perfect option when you just aren’t quite ready for your holiday to be over yet! Extend your holiday to experience more that your location has to offer. Spend a week cruising followed by three, four or seven nights at a selected hotel or apartment or vice versa. Luckily for guests travelling to the Mediterranean, the cruise and stay destinations with Marella Cruises are the stunning Majorca and Costa Del Sol. Majorca boasts golden beaches, hidden coves and palm-lined streets. Get stuck into the culture and tuck into a delicious plate of Spanish paella after a day of exploring the ancient cathedrals and beaches. Affectionately known as the sunshine coast, Costa del Sol offers up 160km of coastline, meaning you have plenty of to explore. Golf courses, caving, canyoning and water sports are sure to keep you occupied - come away from your holiday with a new skill to show off!



What is onboard Marella Explorer 2? The newest ship in Marella’s fleet, Marella Explorer 2 provides everything you need for a memorable cruising experience, and the best part? There are no children onboard this adults-only ship, meaning you can party or relax (whatever your preference) in peace! With a ‘press for bubbles’ button and live piano music, Flutes is the bar to sit back and relax with something bubbly. Alternatively, if you fancy something closer to home, the Squid and Anchor serves a range of draught beers alongside quiz nights and a live band to keep you entertained. If you have ‘press(ed) for bubbles’ one too many times, you might visit the Indigo Club, with a dancefloor and DJ booth to show off your dance moves! For nights where you want to sit back and be entertained, the Broadway Show Lounge offers 12 shows, meaning you are guaranteed to find something that tickles your fancy. - READ MORE: Marella Cruises adds fifth ship to fleet, plus new USA itineraries - Marella Explorer 2 is a foodie’s paradise; The Dining Club, an extra-charge speciality restaurant, offers high-end cuisine such as seared scallops with Champagne butter as well as hosting a musical-themed afternoon tea. Moreover, Nonna’s, the pizzeria, gives you ultimate control as you can make your own pizza and pasta dishes from scratch, ensuring that you satisfy your every craving. With all 24 cabin types including air-conditioning, hairdryer, flatscreen TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a safe, you are spoiled for choice.

What Mediterranean excursions do Marella Cruises offer? Magical Mijas, Costa Del Sol Step right into a scene on a pretty postcard with an excursion to Mijas. Stunning views of the coast and mountains welcomes you to the village featuring an abundance of whitewashed houses situated between Fuengirola and Marbella. The village itself is full of culture and quaint traditions, with the strangest being the donkey taxis! Ensure that you browse the many local craft shops and fill your bags with unique treasures. You will have plenty of time to absorb the scenery, sun and spirit of this enchanting village. Malaga City Tour A lively alternative to exploring Mijas, the Malaga city tour is the most popular excursion in this location and allows you to fully explore this well-liked destination in a short space of time. Your excursion will begin with a visit to the stately castle, Gibralfaro, which overlooks the city. A steep 150 steps will make you work to witness the famous 15th-century Moorish fort, Alcazaba, which is connected to the castle. Continue onto La Manquita a stunning Renaissance-style cathedral, where afterwards you will be free to browse the shops and take in the atmosphere of the capital city of Costa del Sol.



The Barcelona Explorer Barcelona is a hub of activity and it can be overwhelming to know where to start, the Barcelona explorer excursion takes you to the three hotspots as well as allows you time to explore independently. The green paradise of Ciutadella park is your first stop, which features the ‘Castle of three Dragons’ which was built for the Universal Exhibition in 1888. The number one attraction in Barcelona is a must-see and is up next, the Sagrada Familia, then, to truly get a taste for the city, Cataluyna Square is the last stop to shop for whatever your heart desires. Valencia & Oceanographic Park This is one for sea creature lovers as you can explore over 500 marine species with the Valencia & Oceanographic park excursion, the biggest aquarium in Europe. From sea urchins to sharks to whales, witness some of the world’s most amazing marine animals all in one place. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to explore Valencia beforehand with a guided walking tour of the old quarter, full to the brim with Gothic monuments and renaissance architecture.