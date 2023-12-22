Husband and wife duo Torode and Faulkner, best known for MasterChef, and Italian chef Contald will host cooking demonstrations, tutored tastings, cocktail classes, hands-on workshops, and more.



The 14-night sailing on Sky Princess will depart from Southampton on November 2, 2024. Ports of call include Lisbon, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Barcelona, Malaga and Bilbao with prices starting from £799 per person.



Torode said: “I cannot wait to be onboard Sky Princess for the Good Food Show at Sea and meet like-minded travellers who are passionate about new destinations, sights, sounds and flavours from around the world.



“Lisa and I want to make this a really fun trip for all with personal cookery demos and a Q&A.”

