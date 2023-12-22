Cruise news / Masterchef’s John Torode announced for Princess Cruises’ Good Food Show at Sea
John Torode will set sail on Sky Princess next November. Credit: Princess Cruises

Masterchef’s John Torode announced for Princess Cruises’ Good Food Show at Sea

Author: Kaye Holland

John Torode, Lisa Faulkner, and Gennaro Contaldo have been unveiled as the first culinary stars line-up for Princess Cruises' inaugural Good Food Show at Sea cruise

Husband and wife duo Torode and Faulkner, best known for MasterChef, and Italian chef Contald will host cooking demonstrations, tutored tastings, cocktail classes, hands-on workshops, and more.

The 14-night sailing on Sky Princess will depart from Southampton on November 2, 2024. Ports of call include Lisbon, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Barcelona, Malaga and Bilbao with prices starting from £799 per person.

Torode said: “I cannot wait to be onboard Sky Princess for the Good Food Show at Sea and meet like-minded travellers who are passionate about new destinations, sights, sounds and flavours from around the world.

“Lisa and I want to make this a really fun trip for all with personal cookery demos and a Q&A.”

Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, added: “Renowned for our exceptional onboard cuisine and captivating immersive experiences, Princess Cruises is extending our culinary reputation with this exciting partnership to bring the Good Food Show to the high seas.

“Just like its well-established land-based counterpart, this maritime edition offers unparalleled access to UK food heroes through immersive experiences, cooking demonstrations and onboard entertainment.

“With all the indulgence and relaxation that comes with any Princess cruise, topped with meet and greets, live Q&As, dining experiences and book signings, the Good Food Show at Sea is a fantastic opportunity for all levels of food enthusiasts to develop their culinary skills.”

Further details, including additional culinary stars, will be announced in the coming weeks.

