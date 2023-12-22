Masterchef’s John Torode announced for Princess Cruises’ Good Food Show at Sea
John Torode, Lisa Faulkner, and Gennaro Contaldo have been unveiled as the first culinary stars line-up for Princess Cruises' inaugural Good Food Show at Sea cruise
Husband and wife duo Torode and Faulkner, best known for MasterChef, and Italian chef Contald will host cooking demonstrations, tutored tastings, cocktail classes, hands-on workshops, and more.
The 14-night sailing on Sky Princess will depart from Southampton on November 2, 2024. Ports of call include Lisbon, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Barcelona, Malaga and Bilbao with prices starting from £799 per person.
Torode said: “I cannot wait to be onboard Sky Princess for the Good Food Show at Sea and meet like-minded travellers who are passionate about new destinations, sights, sounds and flavours from around the world.
“Lisa and I want to make this a really fun trip for all with personal cookery demos and a Q&A.”
Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, added: “Renowned for our exceptional onboard cuisine and captivating immersive experiences, Princess Cruises is extending our culinary reputation with this exciting partnership to bring the Good Food Show to the high seas.
“Just like its well-established land-based counterpart, this maritime edition offers unparalleled access to UK food heroes through immersive experiences, cooking demonstrations and onboard entertainment.
“With all the indulgence and relaxation that comes with any Princess cruise, topped with meet and greets, live Q&As, dining experiences and book signings, the Good Food Show at Sea is a fantastic opportunity for all levels of food enthusiasts to develop their culinary skills.”
Further details, including additional culinary stars, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Riverside Luxury Cruises to launch third ship in March
CLIA forum 2023: "Cruise must avoid bloodbath pricing war"
Riviera Travel to give away £1million in gifts
Princess Cruises unveils captains for Star Princess
Star on board: Rebecca Adlington, OBE
TUI River Cruises announces first new-build ship
MSC Europa to star in Channel 4 documentary
A-Rosa partners with rail specialist for three new itineraries
Viking to add 10 river ships in Europe
Explora Journeys announces itineraries for Explora 1 and 11 through April 2026
Follow us on socials
4-Day Tasmania Seacation
- 4 nights, departs on the 25 Jan 2025
- Princess Cruises, Crown Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Hobart, Tasmania, Sydney, New South Wales + 0 more
20-Day Caribbean Explorer
- 20 nights, departs on the 26 Feb 2024
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Princess Cays, Saint Thomas, + 12 more
20-Day Grand Japan with Kumano Fireworks
- 20 nights, departs on the 15 Aug 2025
- Princess Cruises, Diamond Princess
- Yokohama, Shimizu, Kumanoe, + 15 more
21-Day The Best of the Mediterranean
- 21 nights, departs on the 01 Jun 2024
- Princess Cruises, Sun Princess
- Barcelona, Gibraltar, Marseille, + 13 more
14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey
- 14 nights, departs on the 03 May 2025
- Princess Cruises, Sun Princess
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Khania, + 8 more