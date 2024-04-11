Work has officially commenced on MSC World Asia. The name follows the format of the World class ships which pay homage to the different continents. World Asia will feature signature design touches, experiences and features inspired by the continent. MSC World Asia will become the fourth ship powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) to join MSC Cruises fleet. Meanwhile, sister ship MSC World America was floated out of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire as it enters the final phase of construction. The new flagship is due to be officially named on April 9, 2025, at a new MSC Cruises’ terminal in Port Miami, followed by a sailing to the company’s Ocean Cay private island in The Bahamas.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chair of MSC Cruises, said: “World America is another example of the incredible professional partnership between us and the Chantiers de l’Atlantique with whom we have designed five distinct and innovative prototypes – the most recent being the ground-breaking World class platform.



“With each and every ship we strive to improve and enhance not only the environmental technology but also new features that enrich the experience for the guest as we design for the future holiday experience.



“MSC World Asia continues in this tradition and with this important milestone of the steel cutting we are pleased to confirm that she will offer even more advanced new features in terms of future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies as well as guest experiences.”

Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, added:“We are very proud to begin construction on MSC World Asia. The third ship in the World Class series will feature cutting-edge technologies, making it one of the cleanest, most energy-efficient ships in the world.

“She embodies MSC Cruises’ and Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s long-term partnership and commitment toward the environment.”



World America and World Asia, as with all of the brand’s new ships, will be fitted with shore power connectivity as standard and where available ashore to reduce emissions by allowing the ship’s engines to be switched off in port."