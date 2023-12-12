MSC Europa to star in Channel 4 documentary
The MSC Cruises’ vessel will feature in Channel 4 documentary, Billion Pound Cruise Ship, this weekend
The one-hour episode follows the story of MSC Cruises’ 22-deck ship from its first steel cutting in 2019 to its launch in late 2022. The documentary will be broadcast on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm.
Viewers follow the teams of designers, project managers, and shipbuilders as they race against a tight schedule to deliver the ship.
Audiences can watch the construction techniques used to craft MSC World Europa from over 42,000 tonnes of steel, and then delve behind the scenes to see what it takes to operate a ship when it is home to almost 7,000 holidaymakers.
MSC World Europa was constructed by Chantiers de L’Atlantique and is powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).
The vessel is sailing the Mediterranean for winter 2023/2024 and summer 2024.
