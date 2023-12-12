Cruise news / MSC Europa to star in Channel 4 documentary

MSC Europa to star in Channel 4 documentary

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The MSC Cruises’ vessel will feature in Channel 4 documentary, Billion Pound Cruise Ship, this weekend

The one-hour episode follows the story of MSC Cruises’ 22-deck ship from its first steel cutting in 2019 to its launch in late 2022. The documentary will be broadcast on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm.

Viewers follow the teams of designers, project managers, and shipbuilders as they race against a tight schedule to deliver the ship.

Audiences can watch the construction techniques used to craft MSC World Europa from over 42,000 tonnes of steel, and then delve behind the scenes to see what it takes to operate a ship when it is home to almost 7,000 holidaymakers.

MSC World Europa was constructed by Chantiers de L’Atlantique and is powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

The vessel is sailing the Mediterranean for winter 2023/2024 and summer 2024.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
HRSPU Split aerial photography of concrete buildings Spencer Davis.jpg Photo

Venice-Marghera, Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Split, Venice-Marghera

  • 7 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2025
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Armonia
  • Marghera, Brindisi, Mykonos, + 3 more

Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, Genoa

  • 7 nights, departs on the 11 May 2024
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Seaside
  • Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, + 4 more
From

United States, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (U.S.), Netherlands Antilles

  • 10 nights, departs on the 18 Apr 2024
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Meraviglia
  • New York, New York, Puerto Plata, San Juan (Puerto Rico), + 3 more
From

Itajai, Punta Del Este, Buenos Aires, Paranagua, Itajai

  • 7 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2024
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Armonia
  • Itajai, Punta del Este, Buenos Aires, + 2 more
From

United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain

  • 7 nights, departs on the 14 Feb 2024
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Virtuosa
  • Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Dubai, + 4 more
From
View more