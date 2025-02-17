New report: cruising too expensive, consumers say
52% of UK travellers who have considered booking a cruise say they have opted against doing so as they perceive it to cost too much.
Cruise continues to be perceived as a more expensive holiday option to land-based alternatives, according to a new report from Cruise Trade News produced in partnership with Mail Metro Media.
Around 1,000 yet-to-cruise and experienced cruise customers were surveyed and findings revealed that:
- 52% of yet-to-cruise holidaymakers say they have been put off booking a cruise because they are too expensive
- 34% of both previous cruisers and yet-to-cruisers say they can no longer afford to book a cruise
- 29% of yet-to-cruise are worried cruises will be too expensive once onboard
When asked to pick cruising’s best attribute from a list of 15 options only 2% chose its value compared to land-based holidays.
However, two-thirds of respondents who had not yet cruised told the survey they were ‘not very knowledgeable’ or ‘not at all knowledgeable’ about what is included in the price of a cruise.
Jack Carter, editor of Cruise Trade News, said, “The cruise industry needs to better communicate its value to travellers. There is confusion among consumers over what is and isn’t included in the fare.
“Industry terms like ‘cruise-only’ are also not cutting through to the public, with many thinking only the cabin is included, when – in fact – a lot more is covered.”
Antonio Paradiso, vice president of international sales, MSC Group, said, “We need to spend more time explaining why cruises are actually more affordable than you think.
“I was surprised that many people, when you mention cruise-only, wrongly think that means the cabin and that’s it, no meals, no entertainment. So that’s what we need to stress a little bit more.”
The cruise industry has long argued that holidays at sea are better value for money than land-based alternatives. MSC Cruises, for example, has a 12-night holiday, sailing roundtrip from Southampton to the Canary Islands in April 2025. The trip includes visits to six ports, full-board dining, activities and entertainment, and is on sale for £1,049 per person.
Cruise Trade News estimates that an equivalent land holiday, including flights, meals, activities and public transport, would cost roughly £1,400 per person.
Cruise Trade News’ first annual report is available for download here.