New report: cruising too expensive, consumers say

Cruise continues to be perceived as a more expensive holiday option to land-based alternatives, according to a new report from Cruise Trade News produced in partnership with Mail Metro Media.

Around 1,000 yet-to-cruise and experienced cruise customers were surveyed and findings revealed that:

52% of yet-to-cruise holidaymakers say they have been put off booking a cruise because they are too expensive

34% of both previous cruisers and yet-to-cruisers say they can no longer afford to book a cruise

29% of yet-to-cruise are worried cruises will be too expensive once onboard

When asked to pick cruising’s best attribute from a list of 15 options only 2% chose its value compared to land-based holidays.

However, two-thirds of respondents who had not yet cruised told the survey they were ‘not very knowledgeable’ or ‘not at all knowledgeable’ about what is included in the price of a cruise.

Jack Carter, editor of Cruise Trade News, said, “The cruise industry needs to better communicate its value to travellers. There is confusion among consumers over what is and isn’t included in the fare.

“Industry terms like ‘cruise-only’ are also not cutting through to the public, with many thinking only the cabin is included, when – in fact – a lot more is covered.”