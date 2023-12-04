Cruise news / Norwegian Dawn to make UAE debut

Norwegian Dawn to make UAE debut

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

From December 13, Norwegian Dawn will offer sailings in the UAE

Itineraries will span seven to 20 days with a range of embarkation ports to choose from, including Doha (Qatar), Dubai (UAE), and Port Louis (Mauritius).

Passengers onboard the 2,340-passenger ship will have the chance to visit attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai or Bahrain’s UNESCO World Heritage Site Qal'at Al Bahrain.

Itineraries will span seven to 20 days with a range of embarkation ports to choose from, including Doha (Qatar), Dubai (UAE) and Port Louis (Mauritius).

Sailings include a seven-day cruise departing from Doha and calling at Saudi Arabia and the UAE and another seven-day voyage from Dubai, UAE. There’s also a 17-day cruise departing from Doha and visiting the UAE, Seychelles, Kenya, and Tanzania, as well as a 20-day cruise from Doha.

Gary Anslow, head of UK & I business at Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), said: “We are thrilled to be introducing Norwegian Dawn to Gulf waters. At NCL, we pride ourselves in delivering the best holiday experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world.

“Blessed with rich heritage that encompasses architecture, sports, traditions, arts, and food, we are thrilled to deliver a diverse selection of voyages to such a special destination.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
PRSJU - San Juan - Condado Beach - Cristian Escobar.jpg Photo

Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican Republic

  • 7 nights, departs on the 10 Mar 2024
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Epic
  • Port Canaveral, Florida, Great Stirrup Cay, San Juan (Puerto Rico), + 3 more
From
£711*pp

Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Cozumel

  • 7 nights, departs on the 18 Feb 2024
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Epic
  • Port Canaveral, Florida, Great Stirrup Cay, Montego Bay, + 3 more
From
£651 *pp

Alaska: Glacier Bay, Skagway & Juneau

  • 7 nights, departs on the 31 Aug 2025
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Encore
  • Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Skagway, Alaska, + 4 more
From
£959 *pp

Bermuda & Virginia Beach

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jun 2024
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Joy
  • New York, New York, Kings Wharf, Kings Wharf, + 2 more
From
£976 *pp

Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican Republic

  • 7 nights, departs on the 15 Dec 2024
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Encore
  • Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Saint Thomas, + 3 more
From
£804 *pp
View more