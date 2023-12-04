Norwegian Dawn to make UAE debut

Itineraries will span seven to 20 days with a range of embarkation ports to choose from, including Doha (Qatar), Dubai (UAE), and Port Louis (Mauritius). Passengers onboard the 2,340-passenger ship will have the chance to visit attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai or Bahrain’s UNESCO World Heritage Site Qal'at Al Bahrain. Itineraries will span seven to 20 days with a range of embarkation ports to choose from, including Doha (Qatar), Dubai (UAE) and Port Louis (Mauritius).

Sailings include a seven-day cruise departing from Doha and calling at Saudi Arabia and the UAE and another seven-day voyage from Dubai, UAE. There’s also a 17-day cruise departing from Doha and visiting the UAE, Seychelles, Kenya, and Tanzania, as well as a 20-day cruise from Doha.



Gary Anslow, head of UK & I business at Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), said: “We are thrilled to be introducing Norwegian Dawn to Gulf waters. At NCL, we pride ourselves in delivering the best holiday experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world.

“Blessed with rich heritage that encompasses architecture, sports, traditions, arts, and food, we are thrilled to deliver a diverse selection of voyages to such a special destination.”

