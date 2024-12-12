With an up-to four-category upgrade and free drinks or up to $1,000 in shipboard credit, the Oceania Cruise New Year sale is a winner

Oceania Cruises’ New Year sale is here, and it’s rather special

The turn of the year is always a fabulous time to book a cruise holiday, with many sales and promotions on offer. This year, sophisticated travellers should look at Oceania Cruises’ New Year sale, which runs until January 31, 2025. Rather than taking the well-trodden route of price reductions, the foodie line – which leads the way in culinary and destination-rich sailings – focuses instead on extras to make your experience even more memorable.

The ultimate upgrade The most exciting part of the Oceania Cruises New Year Sale is the promise of an up-to four-category upgrade. You could book a Concierge Veranda Stateroom for the price of a Veranda Stateroom, giving you the following in addition to the usual amenities and services: Access to an expanded room service menu

Free laundry and shoeshine service

Priority embarkation

A complimentary bottle of Champagne

Unlimited access to the Acquamar Spa Terrace

Use of an iPad throughout the cruise

An Oceania Cruises tote bag

Cashmere lap blankets to stay toastie while relaxing on your veranda. Alternatively book a Penthouse for 24-hour butler service, a complimentary bottle of Champagne and laundry service, and priority online specialty restaurant reservations. As if that wasn't enough, a Penthouse booking also comes with unlimited access to the Aquamar Spa Terrace, a complimentary shoe shine, complimentary pressing of garments upon boarding, and so much more The above are just a couple of examples of the exceptional value you receive with the up-to four-category upgrade. The sale applies to select sailings and categories.

Pamper yourself in the Oceania spa. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Complimentary drinks or credit The second part of the Oceania Cruise New Year sale lets you choose between unlimited wine, beer and spirits or up to $1,000 in Shipboard Credit. Finding it hard to decide? Just think about what kind of cruiser you are. Do you enjoy a G&T at sundown, wine at dinner and a dram of Scotch to finish the night? If so, the first option has your name on it. On the other hand, if you’re all about experiences, from relaxing spa treatments to exciting shore excursions, opt for the shipboard credit. Everything included in the Oceania Cruises New Year sale is in addition to the generous Your World Included package, which covers dining at any of the onboard gourmet restaurants (or in your stateroom or suite), unlimited Wi-Fi, gratuities, group fitness classes, self-service laundry, speciality teas and coffees, still and sparkling Vero Water, juices, smoothies and gourmet ice cream.

Oceania Riviera in Malta. Credit: Oceania Cruises

A wide range of sailings The Oceania Cruises New Year sale is available on more than 100 sailings to Africa, Alaska, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and many more. Although you cannot go wrong booking any of these destinations, we particularly love Oceania Cruises' Mediterranean sailings – something about the small-ship luxury approach lends itself perfectly to the Med. Of course, voyages with Oceania Cruises stop at some of the Mediterranean’s premier cities, including Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Rome (from Civitavecchia), Valencia and Venice. But there is much more than these cities. And thanks to its fleet of eight small, luxurious ships, which carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and offer destination-rich worldwide itineraries, Oceania Cruises lets you discover small ports bigger ships can’t get to. Take Greece, for example: while many operators only call at a handful of ports, Oceania Cruises covers over 20.

Dreamy itineraries If you still need inspiration, we’ve explored all the sailings in the New Year Sale and picked a few favourites. Top of our list is the maiden voyage of Oceania Cruises’ much-anticipated Allura. The six-day sailing starts in Trieste, Italy, and ends in Athens (Piraeus), Greece, calling at Rijeka (Croatia), Ravenna (Italy), Dubrovnik (Croatia) and Kotor (Montenegro) on the way. Next is Blissful Mediterranean, a 14-day voyage from Athens (Piraeus) to Rome (Civitavecchia) on Nautica. This sailing is perfect for cruisers who love discovering new places, as you’ll stop in 11 ports in Croatia, France, Italy, Malta, Monaco and Tunisia along the way. Gastronomes should look no further than the Epicurean France and Iberia sailing aboard Marina. This 12-day Southampton-Barcelona sailing dives into culinary and oenology hotspots in France, Portugal and Spain, including St Malo, Bordeaux, Porto, Lisbon and Valencia. Finally, the 10-day Canary Islands Inspiration voyage aboard Marina is a classic winter-sun escape. Setting sail in November, this voyage covers some sensational places to catch rays when the weather back home gets dreary: the Canaries, Morocco and Madeira.

Oceania Cruises offers a wide range of excursions. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Shore excursions that deliver As you would expect from a cruise line putting destinations at the heart of everything it does, Oceania Cruises has an exceptional programme of shore excursions. While all excursions are a chance to get underneath a destination’s skin, we recommend looking out for the Oceania Exclusive and Oceania Select excursions. Oceania Exclusive excursions are perfect for those who like a more intimate setting with no more than 16 guests. Oceania Select excursions are for those looking for phenomenal experiences – a special treat; they include a cruise of the Dubrovnik Riviera on a private yacht and a visit to and dinner at an organic farm on the Amalfi Coast. Whether you are a seasoned Oceania Cruises guest or looking to experience this luxury line for the first time, the New Year Sale is the perfect time to book your next cruise.

