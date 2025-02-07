Originally known as Pandaw III, the RV Tonle Pandawsaw a year’s service in Burma in 2003 before moving to the Mekong. The vessel is currently being refurbished and will feature a new spa as well as a gym, library, cocktail saloon and extensive open deck area. RV Tonle Pandaw – which will offer just 14 suites, each measuring 1,600 square feet – also has an ultra-shallow draft of just over a metre allowing the ship to travel up river into low water areas.

From November 1, 2025, the ship will sail two different Mekong itineraries – a three-night cruise between Saigon and Phnom Penh and a seven-night itinerary between Saigon and Siem Reap – from November 1.

Passengers can expect excursions with expert guides by sampan, cyclo or tuk tuk, as well as cultural entertainments on board.

Fred Holidays has packaged up the seven-night Classic Mekong cruise with international flights, overseas transfers and a night in a five-star hotel in Siem Reap with breakfast. There are departures between November 2025 and March 2026 with fares starting from £6,399 per person.