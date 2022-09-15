Menu

Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Top Princess Cruises itineraries to spend the ultimate week cruising Europe Princess Cruises provides countless all-encompassing holidays to Europe, with each itinerary crafted to ensure you jump into each port of call head first and return home well-travelled, well rested and well fed.

European cruises are popular for a reason. You don’t have to travel far from home to explore somewhere completely new - the perfect fusion of a relaxing getaway and a culture-filled trip. Princess Cruises brings you to the doorstep of some of the most beautiful European hotspots across a variety of six and seven-night cruises, from Sicily to Santorini. And a week-long cruise is the perfect amount of time to immerse yourself in everything that Europe has to offer when you are being expertly whisked around by Princess Cruises, whose sole aim is to give you the cruise holiday of a lifetime. So, read on to discover three gorgeous itineraries to Europe with Princess Cruises and get ready to only unpack once to explore cities and towns that have been rooted firmly on your bucket list for years.

Seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Italy Exploring six ports of call in seven days, including embarkation and disembarkation ports, not only will you visit stunning destinations like Naples and Sicily, but you will also have a full day to explore each port with this itinerary – no rushing around here. Starting your cruise in Athens, Greece, you can spend the day exploring before you even step foot onboard. Ensure you visit the iconic Acropolis to gaze at the seriously impressive feat of Greek architecture – especially the Parthenon temple, dedicated to the goddess Athena. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises food and beverage director reveals all - Your first official port of call is Santorini, Greece. Spot the whitewashed buildings as you arrive and dive straight in to discover the beauty first-hand. History buffs must visit the Akrotiri Archaeological Site, a perfectly preserved ancient city from the 17th century B.C.

Discover Ancient Greece in Athens with Princess Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

For maximum knowledge, embark on the ‘Easy Island Drive’ excursion to learn from your knowledgeable guide and visit the highest point on the island, the Santorini caldera, black sand beaches and the capital of Santorini, Fira. Other highlights of this cruise include a visit to Sicily, Italy, which is bursting with history. Start by visiting Mount Etna, either independently or with Princess on ‘Mt. Etna’ excursion to experience the most active and tallest volcano in Europe. - READ MORE: 4 features to look forward to onboard a Princess Cruises ship - Then spend some time navigating the side streets of Sicily and ensure you sample some street food –perhaps opt for some mouth-watering arancini or cannoli.

Experience the most active volcano in Europe with Princess Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

6-day France and Gibraltar Six days in France and Gibraltar is exactly what the doctor ordered. As a roundtrip from Barcelona, you’ll discover just how good a six-day cruise can be with Princess Cruises. Marseille is your first port of call and as France’s second-largest city, you can enjoy the fast-paced buzz of city life. If you want to explore further afield, Marseille leads to the stunning countryside of Provence that inspired world-famous painters such as Vincent Van Gogh (if it’s good enough for Van Gogh, it’s good enough for us). Corsica (Ajaccio), France, is the epitome of a hidden gem with its countless sandy beaches framed by dramatic mountains.

Corsica offers classic French scenery. Credit: Shutterstock

Visit the town hall, built between 1824 and 1830 to admire some Napoleonic paintings and take a trip to Vizzavona Forest to connect with nature and visit 800-year-old pine trees (just imagine the smell!). 600 varieties of flowers, intriguing side streets and classic English pubs summarise Gibraltar – a home away from home for us Brits and your last port of call before returning to Barcelona. But to see something we certainly don’t get in Britain, head to Apes’ Den where you can wave hello to tailless Barbary Apes, which are actually the last of the species in Europe. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers first authentic gelato experience at sea - You’ll then return to Barcelona, where you can explore the famous Las Ramblas and shop till you drop before admiring La Sagrada Familia.

Say hello to apes in Gibraltar with Princess Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Seven-day Spain and France Immerse yourself in all that Spain and France have to offer and see these classic holiday destinations from a new perspective with this itinerary. Guernsey is your first port of call and truly a dark horse when it comes to providing gorgeous scenery and unspoilt coastlines. Learn all you can about the island with Princess Cruises ‘Easy Guernsey’ excursion where you can admire the passing scenery on your way to the Little Chapel of Guernsey, a miniature hand-built church made of colourful broken china, pebbles and shells – a must-visit. For those who want to learn more about Guernsey’s fascinating military history, ensure you visit Castle Cornet which houses the 201 Squadron Museum and the Royal Guernsey Militia Museum. Or, if you don’t get easy spooked, visit the German Underground Hospital (don’t worry, Princess Cruises will take you there on a guided excursion) to see 75,000 square feet of a World War Two hospital.

Stop in Guernsey and admire the stunning island. Credit: Shutterstock

You will also visit Bilbao, Spain, a thriving port city which also is home to golden beaches and the perfect place to indulge in some local tapas, known as pintxos. It is almost a rite of passage to visit the Guggenheim contemporary art museum, but be sure not to neglect the cities other fascinating museums such as the Fine Arts Museum and the Archaeological Museum. - READ MORE: Discover Princess Cruises to Norway - La Rochelle, France, is exactly what you would imagine when you think about a classic French seaside town – charming, historical and full of bustling cafes. To get the best feel for La Rochelle, take part in the ‘Walking Tour of La Rochelle’ excursion and enjoy three hours of expert knowledge and stunning sights, such as the Porte de la Grosse Horloge – a medieval gate to the city.

So, there you have it – three amazing European cruises with Princess Cruises. Now for the difficult part – choosing which one to embark on!