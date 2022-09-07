Menu

Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' CEO Jason Montague: ‘Grandeur elevates our experience’ Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently held the keel laying ceremony for its new ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. Lucy Abbott speaks to the line’s president and CEO Jason Montague to discover more.

How will Grandeur elevate the Regent Seven Seas Cruises offering? Every time we bring out a new ship, we always try to step up a level. We’ve completely reimagined Compass Rose, the largest speciality restaurant at sea, because guests can truly customise whatever they want every single night. There’s nothing like that in the industry. We’ve also changed Chartreuse and Prime Seven, which are two of our other speciality restaurants. Grandeur will have her own whole look and feel, so none of our ships are identical from that standpoint. We look at perfecting all the small details.

Compass Rose has been reimagined onboard Regent Seven Seas Grandeur. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

What are the similarities and differences between Grandeur and her sister ships? They are all 732-passenger ships, but that’s where a lot of the similarities stop. They all have their own look and feel. The design choices throughout are different, this ship [Grandeur] will be structurally closer to Seven Seas Splendor. On Splendor, we flipped it, so guests walk into the Pacific Rim restaurant, and Grandeur will be exactly like that with, again, a different look and feel. We’re also completely redoing the spa, so guests will feel like they are on a different Regent Seven Seas ship.

What do luxury travellers expect from Regent? To me, it’s all about customising the experience for the guests – how they want to experience [their cruise] not only on board the ship, but also off the ship. We include more than 2,000 shore excursions, so guests can truly experience the destinations they go to in the way they want. We are at the forefront of customising the experience – that to me is what luxury really covers.

Jason Montague taking part in the coin welding for Grandeur. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

How are sales looking for the inaugural season for Grandeur? You know what, we’ve never been better booked than we are today, that goes for all of our ships. There’s definitely an appetite for people that want to get back out and travel. It’s challenging these days, obviously, because there are still a lot of protocols, there’s still a lot of testing requirements, airline issues, or independent issues that are going to last much longer, but you can tell from the forward demand that guests want to get back out and see the world.