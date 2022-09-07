Regent Seven Seas Cruises' CEO Jason Montague: ‘Grandeur elevates our experience’
Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently held the keel laying ceremony for its new ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. Lucy Abbott speaks to the line’s president and CEO Jason Montague to discover more.
How will Grandeur elevate the Regent Seven Seas Cruises offering?
Every time we bring out a new ship, we always try to step up a level.
We’ve completely reimagined Compass Rose, the largest speciality restaurant at sea, because guests can truly customise whatever they want every single night. There’s nothing like that in the industry.
We’ve also changed Chartreuse and Prime Seven, which are two of our other speciality restaurants. Grandeur will have her own whole look and feel, so none of our ships are identical from that standpoint.
We look at perfecting all the small details.
What are the similarities and differences between Grandeur and her sister ships?
They are all 732-passenger ships, but that’s where a lot of the similarities stop. They all have their own look and feel.
The design choices throughout are different, this ship [Grandeur] will be structurally closer to Seven Seas Splendor.
On Splendor, we flipped it, so guests walk into the Pacific Rim restaurant, and Grandeur will be exactly like that with, again, a different look and feel. We’re also completely redoing the spa, so guests will feel like they are on a different Regent Seven Seas ship.
Find your ideal cruise
What do luxury travellers expect from Regent?
To me, it’s all about customising the experience for the guests – how they want to experience [their cruise] not only on board the ship, but also off the ship.
We include more than 2,000 shore excursions, so guests can truly experience the destinations they go to in the way they want.
We are at the forefront of customising the experience – that to me is what luxury really covers.
How are sales looking for the inaugural season for Grandeur?
You know what, we’ve never been better booked than we are today, that goes for all of our ships.
There’s definitely an appetite for people that want to get back out and travel.
It’s challenging these days, obviously, because there are still a lot of protocols, there’s still a lot of testing requirements, airline issues, or independent issues that are going to last much longer, but you can tell from the forward demand that guests want to get back out and see the world.
The best mini cruises to book in 2022 and 2023
Franck Garanger, Explora Journeys' head of culinary, on catering for a cruise ship
Expert advice on accessible cruises
Want to swerve the airport stress and cruise from the UK? Check out London Tilbury
Cruise ship review: Norwegian Prima
Avoid the crowds, take a river cruise with Avalon Waterways
Discover a day in the life cruising the Arctic with Swan Hellenic
How to pack for a river cruise
Global river adventures
Why river cruising is now a family affair
Journey To The Aegean
- 14 nights, departs on the 31 Jul 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
- Civitavecchia, Amalfi, Taormina, + 12 more
The Delights Of Turkey
- 10 nights, departs on the 21 Jun 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
- Piraeus, Bozcaada, Istanbul, + 8 more
A Private Escape
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Feb 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
- Miami, Florida, , Roatán Island, + 5 more
Timeless Spain
- 10 nights, departs on the 21 Jul 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
- Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, + 8 more
Mexican Marvels In The Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Dec 2023
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
- Miami, Florida, , Roatán Island, + 5 more