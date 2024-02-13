RSSC has partnered with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team. Credit: RSSC Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises partners with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team The luxury cruise line has signed a multi-year partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The brands will collaborate to create exclusive experiences for luxury travellers – including driving experiences and exclusive tours, and unique Spotlight Voyages that will immerse guests into the worlds of ultra-luxury cruising and high-performance motor racing.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ logo will be proudly displayed on the new AMR24 race car, drivers’ race suits and clothing worn by the team at races.



After an unforgettable experience with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, you’ll experience the extraordinary personalised service of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ crew aboard Seven Seas Grandeur™.



Setting sail from Venice to Athens in all-inclusive luxury, enjoy 10 nights onboard Regent’s newest ship calling at iconic ports such as Urbino, Kotor, and Santorini, with an overnight in Istanbul for deeper immersion into the charismatic Turkish city. To enter, all you need to do is visit the line’s website and complete a form by March 2.*



Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, a brand that shares our values for excellence and luxury.



“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team is the epitome of high performance in Formula One which aligns perfectly with Regent’s world-renowned reputation for delivering unrivalled experiences.



"Together with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, we hope to deliver once-in-a-lifetime memories to all our guests, providing opportunities for further discovery and enrichment on our sailings.”



Vice-president of UK sales, Paul Beale, said: “We are incredibly excited about this partnership and what it will mean for our valued travel partners.



“Bringing both of these iconic luxury brands together will showcase cruise to a whole new affluent audience with plenty of selling opportunities through our unique Spotlight Voyages."



For the full low-down and to enter, visit rssc.com/aston-martin-aramco



*Terms and conditions apply

Beginning May 17, 2024, you and a guest will embark on a Once-in-lifetime experience including: * A tour of the Aston Martin Aramco team garage

* A meet-and-greet with Aston Martin Aramco team driver ambassadors

* Gourmet cuisine, fine wines, and much more on the day Then, on May 20 2024, you will set sail in all-inclusive luxury for 10 nights aboard Seven Seas Grandeur™ with:



*Included unlimited shore excursions

* Included specialty restaurants



One lucky winner will receive an exclusive 10-night all-inclusive luxury cruise for two on the brand new Seven Seas Grandeur paired with an Aston Martin Aramco VIP experience in Imola. Credit: RSSC

