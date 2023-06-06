Cruise news / Riviera Travel adds free drinks package to 2024 European river cruises
Applying to all new and existing bookings for 2024 European river cruises, the package allows passengers to enjoy unlimited drinks from a selection of house wines, draught beer, and soft beverages over lunch, as well as cocktails, spirits and mixers, and regional wine with dinner.

Then each evening, from 6pm until 12 midnight, passengers will have access to all of the aforementioned plus the addition of a cocktail of the day, house spirits and mixers, selected aperitifs and digestifs, and a recommended regional wine with dinner.

The drinks package, called the Superior package, is worth £400 per week and applies to over 300 departures, across 13 different itineraries, ranging from four to 14 nights. Seven of the departures are dedicated to solo travellers.

But if you can’t wait until 2024 for your next river cruise with Riviera Travel put the panic on hold. For sailings departing in July and August 2023, the operator has introduced a complimentary ‘enhanced’ drinks package consisting of unlimited soft drinks, house wines, and beer, all available between 10am and 12 midnight.

Prior to introducing the offer, Riviera conducted a comprehensive research campaign with customers to present a range of drinks package options. Credit: Riviera Travel

Speaking to World of Cruising, Robin Shaw, Riviera Travel’s chief commercial officer, said: “Riviera Travel river cruises already offer superb value for money, and with this wide-ranging choice of free drinks available on all of our 2024 European cruises, our guests can get even more from their budget.

"Having seen a great response to our offer of an included drinks package on summer river cruises in 2023, we’ve made the decision to introduce this new Superior drinks package as a standard inclusion on all sailings next year.

“It proved by far the most popular customer choice in the research we conducted and provides a more comprehensive offering than most other river cruise lines, so we’re very confident this inclusion will be well-received.

"Now is the perfect time to start planning next year's holiday on the water. Guests can sit back and take in some of the world’s most scenic waterways, safe in the knowledge the drinks they enjoy over a meal, at the on-board bar, or while relaxing on the top deck are all taken care of."

