Riviera Travel’s breathtaking spring river cruises 2022 to Amsterdam, Cologne & beyond Riviera Travel takes advantage of the perfect weather conditions and quieter tourist spots with its spring river cruises, setting sail in 2022.

Riviera Travel has a wide variety of spring river cruises to choose from for 2022. Embrace the spring season and witness an abundance of blooming flowers on your travels. Additionally, explore at your own pace, with popular tourist attractions being quieter in the spring months. A highlight of Riviera Travel’s river cruises is the Amsterdam, Cologne and the best of Holland & Flanders river cruise, which allows you to experience everything that these medieval towns have to offer. Amsterdam, Cologne and the best of Holland & Flanders Wander the picture-perfect streets and gaze in awe at the magnificent Gothic architecture, while embracing these historical towns. Contemporary urban landscapes and the iconic windmills of a bygone age await on Riviera Travel’s river cruises, which ensure you embrace the rich and diverse cultural heritage of these Northern European neighbours. Discover the itinerary for these towns, linked by both history and their fascinating waterways.

Day one - Arrive in Amsterdam

You have the option of flying to Amsterdam or alternatively taking the Eurostar to Brussels and then the Thalys train to Amsterdam. Enjoy the stunning scenery as it passes by, bringing you to Amsterdam to transfer onto your cruise ship. When stepping onto the ship, relax in the knowledge that the ship remains in Amsterdam overnight, meaning you can watch the sunset over the city on your first night. - READ MORE: Which river cruise line is best? - Day two - Floriade Expo and Amsterdam

With Floriade Expo only being available to visit in 2022, make sure you take the opportunity to visit this horticultural expo, the largest public event in the Netherlands, that only takes place once every 10 years. Alternatively, explore the garden festival for a morning visit instead of a full day, and have the chance to wander around Amsterdam at your own pace in the afternoon. Take the time in Amsterdam to visit the extraordinary Rijksmuseum or the Van Gogh Museum, and afterwards head to the vibrant Jordaan district to explore more galleries and trendy cafés.

Day three - Rotterdam and Kinderdijk

Witness the unique nature of Rotterdam’s architecture with a morning guided tour. Don’t miss exciting sights such as the Erasmus Bridge, with its avian-like shape, as well as the infamous Cube Houses, built on stilts and titled. Set sail in the afternoon, and go on to explore the Kinderdijk windmills with a guided tour. There are 19 windmills lining the canal bank, framed by marshland, making the windmills even more striking. Day four - Bruges and Ghent

A full-day visit to Bruges with a guided tour allows you to experience peaceful canals, narrow cobbled streets and quaint churches. Afterwards, choose between staying in Bruges or return to Ghent, a medieval gem, for an included afternoon guided tour of Kinderdijk windmills. Witness the impressive Gothic Saint Bavo’s Cathedral as well as the 12th century Gravenstein fortress on your tour around Ghent.

Day five - Antwerp

A morning guided tour of Antwerp takes you back in time, with the earliest settlers arriving here in the second century. Walls encapsulate the city, which features the Grote Markt, the main square, with a Renaissance town hall. When you arrive back on the river cruise, ensure you take in the passing landscapes up on the sun deck while sipping on a glass of wine, or a beverage of your choice.

- READ MORE: Everything you need to know about river cruises - Day six - Arnhem Be spoiled for choice and decide between discovering the delights of the Airborne Museum or visiting Het Loo Palace with a guided tour. The Airborne Museum used to be the battle HQ of the British Airbourne Division and now allows guests to view memorabilia, artwork and accounts relating to the famous battle. Visit the Commonwealth War Cemetery as well. Alternatively, visit Het Loo Palace which was built for William, Prince of Orange and later King of England, Scotland and Ireland. Wander around the rolling countryside and marvel at Dutch Baroque architecture.

Day seven - Cologne

The magnificent city of Cologne awaits, discover highlights such as the twin-spired Gothic church, which is the largest church in Northern Europe. Next, explore the town further with some free time, where you can either treat yourself to a new item in one of the many Belgian quirky boutiques, or indulge in a traditionally brewed glass of local Kölsch. Return home on day eight. What's included in Riviera Travel river cruises? The eight-day tour price starts from £1,779 per person, with a £250 deposit per person. The price includes eight visits and tours, including a canal cruise in Amsterdam and guided tours of Cologne Antwerp, Bruges, Ghent and Rotterdam and a visit to the Floriade Expo (for the 2022 departures), Kinderdijk, Airborne Museum or Het Loo Palace. Seven nights on board in your choice of cabin or suite are included, as well as all meals onboard from dinner on the day of your arrival through to breakfast on your day of departure are covered. This includes welcome cocktails, a welcome dinner and the Captain’s Dinner. Onboard tea and coffee and Wi-Fi as well. Included also are return flights from a selection of regional airports or seats on Eurostar / Thalys from London St Pancras International as well as port charges, airport taxes and overseas transfers. Guests can save up to £200pp on selected itineraries, such as the Amsterdam, Kinderdijk & the Dutch Bulbfields river tour.

