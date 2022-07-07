Menu

Credit: Scenic.

Scenic Eclipse unveils seven new ultra-luxury voyages Scenic Eclipse’s newest brochure is filled with groundbreaking adventures for the new year.

Ultra-luxury cruise operator Scenic has unveiled its new brochure collection detailing Scenic Eclipse’s voyages for the 2023-24 sailing season. The brochure features seven new voyages across Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean aboard the six-star, 228-passenger capacity ship – whose top-of-the-line facilities include a spa, 10 world-class dining experiences, a custom-built submarine, and two state-of-the-art helicopters.

Related articles

Scenic Eclipse will set sail along the iconic Panama Canal. Credit: Tour Radar.

Caribbean cruises Four new itineraries in the Caribbean will see Eclipse set sail along the iconic Panama Canal as well as smaller, lesser-known islands, easily accessible because of the yacht’s smaller, more intimate size.

-READ MORE: Scenic announces new itineraries for Scenic Eclipse-

On a sailing from Montego Bay to Panama City, passengers will have the chance to snorkel at Cayo Coral, interact with wildlife or cosy up at Zapatilla Caye and join local boat tours for rare bird spotting through the mangrove forests.



The 11-day ‘Iconic Panama Canal’ voyage departs Montego Bay on October 30, 2023, and costs from £7,400 per person.

Discover the cliffs, rocky coves, glacier-carved lakes, and dense forests of Acadia National Park. Credit: Renee Roaming.

The Americas On a cruise to America’s east coast, passengers will be able to explore the stunning Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the cliffs, rocky coves, glacier-carved lakes, and dense forests of Acadia National Park, or discover the historic district of Bar Harbor stopping off for a lobster pound. -READ MORE: Cruise ship review: Scenic Eclipse-

The 11-day ‘Autumn colours of New England’ voyage departs from Halifax on October 3, 2024, and costs from £7,010 per person.

Scenic Freechoice and discovery excursions take guests to special equestrian flamenco shows. Credit: Iberian Escapes.

Europe and the Mediterranean On Scenic’s 12-day ‘Incredible Iberian Discovery’ cruise, passengers will journey along the shores of the Guadalquivir River and dock in the heart of Seville as Eclipse makes its way from Lisbon to Barcelona. -READ MORE: Scenic launches virtual reality tour-

Scenic Freechoice and discovery excursions such as a special equestrian flamenco show will immerse guests in Spanish culture. The 12-day ‘Incredible Iberian Discovery’ voyage departs from Lisbon on September 30, 2023, and starts at £6,935 per person. Elsewhere on a 10-day ‘Italian Treasures’ voyage from Rome to Valletta, passengers will visit the historical isles of Ponza and Capri, and uncover the hidden gem of the Lipari Isle. Prices start from £6,670 per person based on a May 9, 2024, departure.

Ultra-luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse is ready for seven new itineraries. Credit: Scenic.