Scenic Eclipse unveils seven new ultra-luxury voyages
Scenic Eclipse’s newest brochure is filled with groundbreaking adventures for the new year.
Ultra-luxury cruise operator Scenic has unveiled its new brochure collection detailing Scenic Eclipse’s voyages for the 2023-24 sailing season.
The brochure features seven new voyages across Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean aboard the six-star, 228-passenger capacity ship – whose top-of-the-line facilities include a spa, 10 world-class dining experiences, a custom-built submarine, and two state-of-the-art helicopters.
Cruise ship review: Scenic Eclipse
All-inclusive cruises alcohol included: Which cruise lines offer all-inclusive and is it worth it?
10 most thrilling ways to take a cruise excursion from submarine to helicopter
Green List countries: Where can you holiday this summer and with which cruise line?
Scenic’s Small Luxury Ships Are Ready to Take You Around the World
Dame Darcey Bussell Reveals Why She Loves Cruising So Much
Cruise Line Top Bosses Reveal Their 2020 Travel Trends and Secrets
Scenic Launches South Africa Tour Fit for a Royal
“It is an incredible honour”: Helen Mirren on Her Role as Scenic Eclipse’s Godmother and Her Verdict on the New Ship
Scenic is Hosting a Dance and Classical Music-Themed Cruise with Dame Darcey Bussell
Caribbean cruises
Four new itineraries in the Caribbean will see Eclipse set sail along the iconic Panama Canal as well as smaller, lesser-known islands, easily accessible because of the yacht’s smaller, more intimate size.
-READ MORE: Scenic announces new itineraries for Scenic Eclipse-
On a sailing from Montego Bay to Panama City, passengers will have the chance to snorkel at Cayo Coral, interact with wildlife or cosy up at Zapatilla Caye and join local boat tours for rare bird spotting through the mangrove forests.
The 11-day ‘Iconic Panama Canal’ voyage departs Montego Bay on October 30, 2023, and costs from £7,400 per person.
The Americas
On a cruise to America’s east coast, passengers will be able to explore the stunning Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the cliffs, rocky coves, glacier-carved lakes, and dense forests of Acadia National Park, or discover the historic district of Bar Harbor stopping off for a lobster pound.
-READ MORE: Cruise ship review: Scenic Eclipse-
The 11-day ‘Autumn colours of New England’ voyage departs from Halifax on October 3, 2024, and costs from £7,010 per person.
Europe and the Mediterranean
On Scenic’s 12-day ‘Incredible Iberian Discovery’ cruise, passengers will journey along the shores of the Guadalquivir River and dock in the heart of Seville as Eclipse makes its way from Lisbon to Barcelona.
-READ MORE: Scenic launches virtual reality tour-
Scenic Freechoice and discovery excursions such as a special equestrian flamenco show will immerse guests in Spanish culture. The 12-day ‘Incredible Iberian Discovery’ voyage departs from Lisbon on September 30, 2023, and starts at £6,935 per person.
Elsewhere on a 10-day ‘Italian Treasures’ voyage from Rome to Valletta, passengers will visit the historical isles of Ponza and Capri, and uncover the hidden gem of the Lipari Isle. Prices start from £6,670 per person based on a May 9, 2024, departure.
A complete port guide to Las Palmas
Northern Lights, wildlife and sparkling fjords: Discover Princess cruises to Norway
Stars on board: Debbie McGee shares favourite cruise memories
Six smart ways to sleep soundly onboard
Discover themed cruising: Explore the world through your passions
Why you should cruise somewhere new in 2023 - discover Africa and the Indian Ocean
A Disney cruise can still cast a magic spell
Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady: We take a look at the accommodation onboard
Emerald Cruises unveils 2023-2024 yacht itineraries
Seabourn takes delivery of its first expedition ship
Unforgettable Douro
- 10 nights, departs on the 13 Nov 2023
- Scenic, Scenic Azure
- Porto, Entre-os-Rios, Entre-os-Rios, + 8 more
Highlights of Vietnam, Cambodia & Luxury Mekong
- 12 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2023
- Scenic, Scenic Spirit
- Hanoi, Cát Bà Island, Hanoi, + 10 more
Gems of the Danube
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Sept 2022
- Scenic, Scenic Crystal
- Budapest, Budapest, Vienna, + 5 more
Delightful Douro
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Jun 2022
- Scenic, Scenic Azure
- Porto, Régua, Vega de Terrón, + 5 more
Beautiful Bordeaux
- 10 nights, departs on the 21 Jun 2023
- Scenic, Scenic Diamond
- Bordeaux, Saint-Émilion, Pauillac, + 8 more