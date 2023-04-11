Scenic Eclipse II leaves Croatian shipyard ready for debut
New luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse II has departed from the 3.Maj shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, ahead of its maiden sailing
The near-identical sister ship to Scenic Eclipse is currently making its way to Lisbon – a journey of 2,163 nautical miles – before accepting its first passengers on Thursday (April 13) for its inaugural voyage.
The vessel will set sail on an 11-day 'Iberian Discovery' itinerary, cruising from Lisbon to Barcelona before spending the summer exploring the Mediterranean, Iceland, and Scotland.
Next year, Scenic Eclipse II will also visit Polynesia, Indonesia, and Australia, where Scenic was founded 37 years ago.
The ultra-luxury line’s new 228-passenger ship will officially be named in Malaga on June 3 by NASA astronaut and scientist Dr Kathy Sullivan.
“We are immensely proud to have Dr Kathy Sullivan as Godmother to Scenic Eclipse II,” said Anna Wolfsteiner, chief sales, and marketing officer, Scenic Group.
“She truly is the living embodiment of what our yachts stand for – innovation, pushing the boundaries, making discoveries, and revelling in a sense of adventure.
“Throughout her career, Dr Sullivan has grasped life’s opportunities and committed to advancing our knowledge of the world around us.
We believe the guests who travel aboard our ultra-luxury discovery yachts share that same passion and curiosity to explore and learn.”
