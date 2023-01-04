Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

Southampton port planning for almost 500 cruise calls in 2023 Southampton port has revealed that it expects to welcome a staggering 492 cruise calls this year, as the port expects a successful year for cruise.

That would follow what the port described as a “significant year” in 2022. Last year, the likes of Azamara Onward, Celebrity Beyond, Silver Moon, Norwegian Prima, Aida Perla, Aida Cosma and Enchanted Princess all called into Southampton. More recently, the port celebrated welcoming P&O Cruises’ newest ship Arvia on 21 December. Last spring, Southampton port also switched to shore power at two of its five cruise terminals – Horizon and Mayflower.

The project cost an estimated £9m and was supported by a grant from the Solent Local Growth Deal, arranged through the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership. Since then, a total of 15 ships have used the shore power facilities 42 times, reducing emissions in port. Shore power facilities work by plugging the vessel into a power source located on the dock to tap into local power sources. This allows the ship to turn off its engines.

Mainstream ports such as Southampton have terminals that are fully accessible. Credit: Shutterstock

Southampton port taking ‘huge strides’ Associated British Ports head of cruise Rebekah Keeler said: “We’re proud to provide award-winning cruise operational support year-round to the world’s biggest and smallest cruise ships. “Alongside this, the ongoing rollout of our air quality strategy sees us take huge strides in facilitating zero emissions at berth. “Supported by our port-based cruise services providers, we look forward to another successful year in 2023.” Speaking to our trade title Cruise Trade News in July 2022, Keeler expanded on the benefits of shore power, stating: “The key benefit of shore power is zero emissions at berth for ships connecting. “A ship can switch off its auxiliary engines and draw all the power it needs while eliminating local emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.”