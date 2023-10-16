MSC Euribia makes maiden call in Southampton
The port of Southampton welcomed MSC Euribia on Friday ahead of the ship’s winter sailings around Northern Europe
The arrival was celebrated by a traditional exchange of crests between the ship’s master captain Christopher Pugh and local authorities.
MSC Cruises’ newest flagship is its second ship to homeport in Southampton.
Guests can explore Northern Europe, including Amsterdam, Bruges and Brussels, Paris, and Hamburg on a range of seven-night itineraries.
Euribia, features five swimming pools, the MSC Aurea Spa and thermal area, 10 dining venues, and one of the biggest waterparks at sea.
Antonio Paradiso, managing director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: “The arrival of MSC Euribia to the UK is an exciting moment, welcoming another ship in our fleet to the port of Southampton.
After seeing the success of no-fly cruises on MSC Virtuosa, our newest flagship will give British travellers another chance to explore a variety of destinations through the convenience of a cruise.”
Steve Masters, harbour Master at the Port of Southampton, added: “We are very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises’ newest flagship vessel to Southampton as her home port and look forward to working with the MSC team during their winter sailings in Northern Europe.”
MSC Euribia is the second ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The ship completed the world’s first net zero GHG voyage in June this year on a four-day sailing from Saint-Nazaire, France to Copenhagen, Denmark for her naming ceremony.
