MSC Euribia makes maiden call in Southampton

The port of Southampton welcomed MSC Euribia on Friday ahead of the ship’s winter sailings around Northern Europe

The arrival was celebrated by a traditional exchange of crests between the ship’s master captain Christopher Pugh and local authorities.



MSC Cruises’ newest flagship is its second ship to homeport in Southampton.



Guests can explore Northern Europe, including Amsterdam, Bruges and Brussels, Paris, and Hamburg on a range of seven-night itineraries.

Euribia, features five swimming pools, the MSC Aurea Spa and thermal area, 10 dining venues, and one of the biggest waterparks at sea.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: “The arrival of MSC Euribia to the UK is an exciting moment, welcoming another ship in our fleet to the port of Southampton.

