World of Cruising caught up with Kate Jenkins, a British textile artist whose playful crochet pieces are on display in the World Café onboard Viking’s ocean ships

Best known for her food focused creations, Kate recreates everyday objects – a carton of French fries, a tin of sardines – and transforms them into memorable works of pop art.

You have just returned from a Viking cruise around the Mediterranean. What were you inspired to create while sailing?

Naturally, this itinerary was full to the brim with seafood inspiration that I could recreate during the week while onboard travelling through Italy, France and ending in Barcelona. My original plan was to knit and crochet a plate a day taking ideas from each country's destination as we stopped and ate along the way.



I started off on our first evening onboard at Manfredi's restaurant where I ordered a Linguine ai frutti di mare and was immediately drawn to the lovely langoustine resting on a bed of linguini and assorted seafoods including mussels, juicy prawns and clams. It was a pure joy to behold for my first plate of inspiration.



I was then set for the week conjuring up new ideas for fresh artworks each day including a few tins of shimmering sardines in Séte, smiling moules marinières in Marseilles and a stitchy seafood paella in Barcelona.

What was the most challenging piece to make while travelling?The decision and planning process can be the most challenging part and to focus on one idea at a time was very difficult as I was surrounded with so many new ideas. Also, while sailing I was away from my usual equipment and machinery as I normally have knitting and sewing machines, a whole library of different coloured yarns, sequins and an iron. I was only able to crochet items and embroider everything by hand but after a day or two I got used to this and carried on creating.



It was a great exercise in stripping back to basics and to use only crochet, a technique I used in my early days as a textile artist.

Kate is known for her joyful pop-art crochet, knit and embroidery creations. Credit: Kate Jenkins

What is your preferred space onboard to work on your pieces?I really loved working in the Explorers Lounge on deck seven. I’ve always liked the space with its gorgeous sofas and bookshelves filled with a huge variety of books, objects and artefacts collected from around the world.



It’s beautifully considered and always exudes a calm atmosphere. To this end, I decided to set up my studio here on the first day and began to create a few pieces – starting with crocheting some slices of tomato which I would later use for a plate of caprese salad with crocheted buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves.



The lounge has the best panoramic views out to sea as it’s surrounded with floor-to-ceiling windows, and I couldn't have picked a more perfect place to spend creating.

What is your favourite piece of your own artwork on Viking’s ocean ships?It has got to be the Seafood cioppino (an Italian stew) that I created for Viking Venus. It features a large squid positioned in the middle of a knitted and crocheted plate with hand sequined prawns, mussels, clams and calamari. I often add a comical touch to my artworks and with this one I had the squid holding a spoon, lemon wedges and prawns with each of its arms.



Every time I knit a squid, I always add a touch of glamour – and I love to add shimmering sequins and shiny gold eyes which I find always give it extra character and personality.



Looking at this piece always amuses me and brings a smile to mine and many other Viking guests’ faces.

British artist Kate Jenkins uses knit and crochet to recreate delectable depictions of food. Credit: Kate Jenkins

What's next for you, Kate?Last year I created a life-size fish counter and oyster cart for a new exhibition called Fishy Business which was on display in London during 2024. I’m proud to share that it is going on tour in 2025.



Guests can select items such as sequined anchovies, knitted prawns, and embroidered oysters from the counter to create their very own framed bespoke seafood artworks.



I also have work on display in a new exhibition – Grand Dessert – at the Kunstmuseum Den Hague which will run until October 2025. The exhibition is based on the history of the delicious world of desserts and I have a huge selection of crocheted and knitted desserts, ranging from macarons to fruity patisserie tarts, on show.



Another exciting project will be designing the front cover for the guide to my hometown Brighton’s Artists Open Houses for 2025. This will be a compilation of all foods inspired by Brighton so expect to see seaside classics such as fish and chips, candy floss, sticks of rock, and ice cream all gracing the front cover in May.

