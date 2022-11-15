Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / The Real Housewives of Cheshire to cruise onto our screens
The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising will see the housewives squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas

The Real Housewives of Cheshire to cruise onto our screens

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be making a splash return to ITVBe and the ITV Hub on December 5 in The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising.

The brand-new, three-part series will see The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch and alumni Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee board Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess for their first-ever cruise together.

Royal Princess fittingly counts the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as her ship godmother.

The royal famously smashed a bottle of £1,250 Nebuchadnezzar of Moet et Chandon champagne against the hull of the £470 million, 141,000 ton vessel in 2013, with the words: "I name this ship Royal Princess. May God bless her and all who sail in her."

Accommodation onboard Royal Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

The reality stars will sail from San Francisco to Mexico, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Loreto and Mazatlán, in search of sun, sea and fun.

Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “To have The Real Housewives of Cheshire onboard a Princess Cruises ship for their first-ever cruise together is extremely exciting.

“We cannot wait for viewers to see all the incredible moments the Housewives experienced as they sailed around the beautiful Mexican Riviera – from the extraordinary service they received onboard to the varied activities they enjoyed in each fabulous port.”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising airs Mondays from December 5 at 9pm on ITVBe and the ITV Hub.

