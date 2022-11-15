The Real Housewives of Cheshire to cruise onto our screens

The brand-new, three-part series will see The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch and alumni Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee board Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess for their first-ever cruise together. Royal Princess fittingly counts the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as her ship godmother. The royal famously smashed a bottle of £1,250 Nebuchadnezzar of Moet et Chandon champagne against the hull of the £470 million, 141,000 ton vessel in 2013, with the words: "I name this ship Royal Princess. May God bless her and all who sail in her."

The reality stars will sail from San Francisco to Mexico, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Loreto and Mazatlán, in search of sun, sea and fun.



Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “To have The Real Housewives of Cheshire onboard a Princess Cruises ship for their first-ever cruise together is extremely exciting.



“We cannot wait for viewers to see all the incredible moments the Housewives experienced as they sailed around the beautiful Mexican Riviera – from the extraordinary service they received onboard to the varied activities they enjoyed in each fabulous port.”



The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising airs Mondays from December 5 at 9pm on ITVBe and the ITV Hub.