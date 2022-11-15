The Real Housewives of Cheshire to cruise onto our screens
The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be making a splash return to ITVBe and the ITV Hub on December 5 in The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising.
The brand-new, three-part series will see The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch and alumni Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee board Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess for their first-ever cruise together.
Royal Princess fittingly counts the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as her ship godmother.
The royal famously smashed a bottle of £1,250 Nebuchadnezzar of Moet et Chandon champagne against the hull of the £470 million, 141,000 ton vessel in 2013, with the words: "I name this ship Royal Princess. May God bless her and all who sail in her."
The reality stars will sail from San Francisco to Mexico, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Loreto and Mazatlán, in search of sun, sea and fun.
Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “To have The Real Housewives of Cheshire onboard a Princess Cruises ship for their first-ever cruise together is extremely exciting.
“We cannot wait for viewers to see all the incredible moments the Housewives experienced as they sailed around the beautiful Mexican Riviera – from the extraordinary service they received onboard to the varied activities they enjoyed in each fabulous port.”
The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising airs Mondays from December 5 at 9pm on ITVBe and the ITV Hub.
Cruise review: What it's like to be one of the first people onboard MSC World Europa
Why you should go on a Christmas cruise with Princess Cruises – from gingerbread house making to meeting Santa
Study finds cruisers are getting younger, with the highest level of under 20s cruising
Med in heaven - fall back in love with this timeless destination
Meet the woman on a mission to prove cruising is inclusive
Celebrity Cruises' boss Jo Rzymowska named LGBT+ role model
Now’s the time to book a holiday with Virgin Voyages
Why California will keep RMS Queen Mary afloat regardless of cost
Ponant cruise review: What it's really like to cruise with the only French-owned line
Competition winner sails on Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas: ‘World class as standard’
21-Day The Best of the Mediterranean
- 21 nights, departs on the 15 Apr 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Barcelona, Gibraltar, Marseille, + 14 more
10-Day Classic Canada & New England
- 10 nights, departs on the 19 Sept 2023
- Princess Cruises, Caribbean Princess
- New York, New York, Newport, Rhode Island, Boston, Massachusetts, + 7 more
6-Day France and Gibraltar
- 6 nights, departs on the 23 Mar 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Barcelona, Marseille, Ajaccio, Corsica, + 2 more
7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Jan 2023
- Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cozumel, Roatán Island, + 3 more
10-Day Mexican Riviera
- 10 nights, departs on the 06 Jan 2023
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- San Francisco, California, Manzanillo, Mexico, Mazatlán, + 3 more