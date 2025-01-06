Special offer on tickets to Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show
Tickets usually cost £1.95 for the Manchester event (£7 at the door) and £11 for the London event (£15 at the door). But World of Cruising readers can get two complimentary tickets and pay just a £1.75-per-ticket booking fee* with our special offer
World of Cruising has partnered with Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show to offer our readers free tickets.
The shows will be at Manchester Central from 16-19 January and at Olympia London from 30 January-2 February.
Tickets usually cost £1.95 for the Manchester event (£7 at the door) and £11 for the London event (£15 at the door). But World of Cruising readers can get two complimentary tickets and only pay a £1.75-per-ticket booking fee*.
To claim your tickets, visit our dedicated page on the Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show website and use the promo code PTWOCWEB1.
As the UK's largest travel show, Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show has something for everyone, whether you are researching your next Caribbean Cruise or want to learn about travelling across Europe by train.
With unlimited travel ideas from the experts of leading and specialist travel brands, the show is a great place to explore exciting options and start planning your next adventure.
Find your perfect cruise
If you are looking for your next cruise, you will find the following companies in London and Manchester: Virgin Voyages, Destination2Cruise, National Geographic – Lindblad Expeditions, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Viking Cruises, Star Clippers, Explora Journeys, Victoria Mekong, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Caley Cruises, Hebridean Island Cruises, Go Cruise, Riviera Travel and Swan Hellenic.
London will also host the following brands as part of their dedicated Small Cruise Ship Pavilion in London: Seychelles Cruises, Gulet Cruise Montenegro, Aqua Expeditions, Katarina Line (Croatia) and Heritage Expeditions New Zealand.
Plus, don’t miss the following cruise and yachting brands exhibiting in London only: Hurtigruten, Oceania Cruises, Hapag Lloyd, Dream Yacht Worldwide, Ponant, SailnStay and Seafarer.
Discover your next holiday
More than 700 independent travel brands will be in London and Manchester, including Trailfinders, Kuoni, Abercrombie & Kent, Audley Travel, Cox & Kings, G Adventure, Discover the World and many more.
You will also hear from incredible speakers like Simon Calder, Sir Trevor McDonald, John Torode, Stuart Maconie and Jay Rayner.
Visitors can also learn about fascinating destinations with more than 120 participating tourist boards, including Tourism Malaysia, Amazing Thailand, Visit Malta, Cyprus Tourism, Destination Canada, Saint Lucia, South African Tourism, Malawi Tourism, Visit Jamaica and more.
And if you are a deal hunter, there will be exclusive show-only holiday offers.
For more information about each show and to secure complimentary tickets, click here and use code PTWOCWEB1.
*£1.75 booking fee applies to each complimentary ticket. The online box offices will remain open until the shows close at 4pm on Sunday 19 January 2025 at Manchester Central and 5:30pm on Sunday 2 February 2025 at Olympia London.