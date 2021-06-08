Tradewind Voyages has launched its 2022/23 programme for the 272-passenger Golden Horizon. Four collections, spanning 23 different voyages, have been announced by the new cruise line – North Pacific Collection, West Coast Americas Collection, South Pacific Collection and Antipodean Summer Collection.

The news comes ahead of the line’s inaugural sailing from Harwich on 1 July.

The new programme will see Golden Horizon calling at more than 20 countries for the first time, including Japan, USA, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, French Polynesia, Fiji and New Zealand. Prices start from £1,099pp. Golden Horizon will sail voyages in Japan throughout May and June 2022 before heading to Alaska, via Russia and the Aleutian Islands, then into Canada and USA.

She will continue with a series of sailings through Central and South America, from August to October 2022, taking in Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, including Easter Island. The ship will then sail through the Pitcairn Islands to French Polynesia, Tonga, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Fiji.

Golden Horizon will sail into 2023 with an extended spell in Australia and New Zealand.

