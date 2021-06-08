Tradewind Voyages unveils bumper 2022/23 programme on tall ship Golden Horizon
Tradewind Voyages has launched its 2022/23 programme for the 272-passenger Golden Horizon. Four collections, spanning 23 different voyages, have been announced by the new cruise line – North Pacific Collection, West Coast Americas Collection, South Pacific Collection and Antipodean Summer Collection.
The news comes ahead of the line’s inaugural sailing from Harwich on 1 July.
The new programme will see Golden Horizon calling at more than 20 countries for the first time, including Japan, USA, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, French Polynesia, Fiji and New Zealand. Prices start from £1,099pp. Golden Horizon will sail voyages in Japan throughout May and June 2022 before heading to Alaska, via Russia and the Aleutian Islands, then into Canada and USA.
She will continue with a series of sailings through Central and South America, from August to October 2022, taking in Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, including Easter Island. The ship will then sail through the Pitcairn Islands to French Polynesia, Tonga, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Fiji.
Golden Horizon will sail into 2023 with an extended spell in Australia and New Zealand.
Her maiden voyage to New Zealand will also be complemented with a return to Australia for more southern hemisphere summer sunshine.
Tradewind Voyages' Head of Sales Mark Schmitt said: “We’ve had great interest in our voyages this year and we’re thrilled to be able to offer even more opportunities to sell this unique experience through 2022/23.
“With the addition of the North Pacific, Americas and an Antipodean summer season, comprising 23 voyages, we’ve opened up a whole range of diverse trips that will enable guests to see the world differently.”
Golden Horizon’s design is based on France II, a square-rigged tall ship built in 1913, and is inspired by Tea Clippers and Cape Horners. The ship features five bars, three pools and a dining room with central skylight.
