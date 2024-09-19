TUI River Cruises launches second ship on the Nile
TUI River Cruises has launched TUI Bahareya, the line's second ship on the Nile
The launch of TUI Bahareya comes after the successful sales of TUI Al Horeya, TUI River Cruises first ship on the Nile.
The ship will sail down the River Nile in winter 2025.
Like it's predecessor, TUI Bahareya will be a newly refurbished five-star ship – with Bahareya meaning 'belongs to the river' in Arabic.
The ship will accommodate 136 passengers and 68 cabins, sailing two itineraries in Egypt. There will be two direct, non-stop flights a week operating from London Gatwick and Manchester to Luxor.
Licensed Egyptologists will be onboard every itinerary, with two excursions included within the price – the Temple of Horus in Edfu and the Kom Ombo temple.
TUI River Cruises' newest ship
TUI Bahareya will be the sixth ship to join the fleet.
Head of TUI River Cruises Katy Berzins said: “This ship signifies our continued growth as a relatively new River cruise brand, and we are confident that given sales for our first Nile cruise, the launch of TUI Bahareya will go down really well with current and prospective customers.
TUI Bahareya will offer a different culturally immersive experience onboard and will allow customers to get a taste of Egypt through its modern Arabic inspired décor, cuisine, activities and entertainment onboard.”
Onboard, the ship will feature a top-deck swimming pool, a massage tent, an entertainment area, restaurant, al-fresco dining and a boutique shop.
The new 'Ancient Gods and famous Pharaohs' itinerary will set sail on November 4, 2025. The second itinerary 'Legends of the Nile' will set sail on December 2, 2025.