TUI River Cruises launches second ship on the Nile

The launch of TUI Bahareya comes after the successful sales of TUI Al Horeya, TUI River Cruises first ship on the Nile.

The ship will sail down the River Nile in winter 2025.

Like it's predecessor, TUI Bahareya will be a newly refurbished five-star ship – with Bahareya meaning 'belongs to the river' in Arabic.

The ship will accommodate 136 passengers and 68 cabins, sailing two itineraries in Egypt. There will be two direct, non-stop flights a week operating from London Gatwick and Manchester to Luxor.

Licensed Egyptologists will be onboard every itinerary, with two excursions included within the price – the Temple of Horus in Edfu and the Kom Ombo temple.