Viva Cruises is a European river cruise specialist. Credit: Viva Cruises

Viva Cruises launches 2024 river cruise catalogue European river cruise specialist, Viva Cruises, has launched its 2024 catalogue featuring more than 280 cruises

The newly released itineraries span the Rhine, Main, Danube, Moselle, Rhône and Seine. Throughout 2024, the Düsseldorf-based river cruise company will be offering 85 different itineraries and more than 280 sailings on its eight vessels.

Itineraries will range from short four-night city breaks to Christmas & New Year itineraries to themed cruises. There will also be a range of excursions available to compliment each itinerary.

Viva Cruises also announced that the line's third ship, Viva Enjoy, will launch in September 2024.

Viva Cruises will name its third new-build vessel, Enjoy. Credit: Viva Cruises

Launching Viva Enjoy The launch of Viva Enjoy is set for September 2024, following the launch of Viva One in 2022 and Viva Two earlier this year. The ship will feature a similar design to Viva Two and will house three restaurants, 95 cabins – including eight suites Viva Cruises chief operating officer Andrea Kruse said: "In addition to our popular classics, we are offering numerous new itineraries, experiences and special moments for 2024. "With the exciting launch of Viva Enjoy next year, we will have a total of eight ships – three of them sailing all year round, including in January, February and March, whilst most cruise lines are still in hibernation. "This will enable us to meet the ever-increasing demand in river cruising."

Take a river cruise on the Rhine for a cruise you'll never forget. Credit: Shutterstock

What's coming up for Viva Cruises? In 2024, Viva One will be primarily sailing on the Rhine, both to and from Düsseldorf towards the Netherlands and Belgium. Viva Tiara will be embarking on inner-German voyages, starting and ending in Frankfurt and Koblenz – including the popular four night city break cruises. Viva Two will be sailing to/from Passau or to/from Vienna on the Danube, while Viva Voyage and Viva Gloria will offer a variety of itineraries in France. A highlight of the new 2024 programme in Viva Enjoy's 12-night maiden voyage, departing from Frankfurt on September 22, 2024, visiting Wertheim, Wurzburg, Nuremberg, Passau and Linz before making its final stop in Vienna. After this, the new ship will be sailing a festive eight-day cruise on the Danube ('Charming Danube') to/from Vienna. Viva Cruises are all inclusive, which means that you can enjoy full-board dining, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, mini-bar, beauty products, Wi-Fi and all tips and gratuities are included.

