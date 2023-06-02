Cruise news / Viva Cruises to launch third ship called Viva Enjoy
Viva Cruises will name its third new-build vessel, Enjoy. Credit: Viva Cruises

Viva Cruises to launch third ship called Viva Enjoy

European river cruise specialist, Viva Cruises, has announced that its third new-build, Viva Enjoy, will join its fleet in September 2024

Viva Enjoy will be mainly sailing on the Danube from September to December 2024 and itineraries can now be booked online.

The cruise line currently has two ships – Viva One and Viva Two, which launched in 2022 and 2023 respectively – in its fleet.

Viva Enjoy will embark on its 12-night maiden voyage on September 22, 2024, from Frankfurt to Vienna. The vessel is identical in design to Viva Two, with 95 cabins accommodating 190 passengers; three restaurants, an open-plan lounge; sun deck; and fitness and wellness area.

Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises, said: “We have grown very quickly in the last five years, as has our customer base and the demand for cruises on the Danube.

“Our third new build ship will give us a wider range of options – with departures from Vienna to accommodate for our international audiences.”

Enjoy will predominantly sail a range of four, five, and seven-night itineraries on the Danube with prices starting from £650 per person.

