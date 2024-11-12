The 2024 Wave Awards' winners celebrate. Credit: AG Studios

Wave Awards 2024: Winners announced The winners of the Wave Awards were announced last night in a glittering ceremony at The Dorchester



In total, 41 awards were handed out by host Sue Perkins, one of the nation’s best loved broadcasters, comedians and travel presenters.



Dubbed the Oscars of the cruise industry, the Wave Awards – now in their 10th year – are the UK cruise industry’s premier accolades with both travel industry pros and the general public getting to cast their vote. Royal Caribbean was the biggest winner on the night, picking up the coveted Grand Prix Award after winning in three categories on the night, including Best for Accommodation Design, Best Family Cruise Line and Best for Accessibility.

Two special gongs – The Peter Grant Award and the new DEI (Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion) Award, which celebrate two individual cruise pioneers who’ve driven innovation and positive change throughout the sector – were won by World Travel Holding’s Alison Earnshaw and Limitless Travel founder Angus Drummond, respectively. Also receiving top titles were Marella Cruises – who were recognised for their entertainment offerings – and AE Expeditions who scooped the prize for Best Sustainability Initiative.

Norway was celebrating too after being named Favourite Cruise Destination, with Portsmouth hailed Best Port.



Elsewhere Jenni Fielding – better known by her online pseudonym Cruise Mummy – aka Cruise Mummy walked away with the award for Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger for the third year running, while Hays Travel were presented with the award for Favourite Cruise Travel Agent. Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by Cunard, with world-renowned violinist and vocalist Lizzie Ball and WestTosh Wanogho-Maud delighting the audience.

The Wave Awards are managed, organised and produced by Real Response Media, the publisher behind World of Cruising and our sister title, Cruise Trade News.



Chris Pitchford, Real Response Media founder and CEO, said: "Every year the Wave Awards gets bigger and better and this – our special 10th anniversary – was our best awards yet. It was an amazing evening and we are so proud to host the biggest awards dedicated to the cruise industry.



“The scale of public voting and the calibre of judges for the trade section make winning a Wave Award a real accolade and something to be very proud of.



“Congratulations to all those who won on the night, and indeed all who were shortlisted as competition was stiff. Also, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and partners for helping make the 2024 Wave Awards such a success."



Wave Awards 2024: The full list of winners The Peter Grant Award, sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Alison Earnshaw, World Travel Holdings The DEI Award, sponsored by Iconic Luxury Hotels

Angus Drummond, founder of Limitless Travel Grand Prix Winner

Royal Caribbean International



Favourite Cruise Travel Influencer, sponsored by Marella Cruises

Jenni Fielding aka Cruise Mummy Favourite Cruise Destination, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line

Norway Favourite Cruise Travel Agent, sponsored by Virgin Voyages

Hays Travel Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Lince, sponsored by The Independent

Oceania Cruises Favourite River Cruise Line, sponsored by The Independent

Viking River Cruises Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, sponsored by The Independent

MSC Cruises Favourite Specialist Cruise Line, sponsored by The Independent

Fred. Olsen cruise Lines

Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator

Riviera Travel Best Advertising, Marketing or PR Campaign, sponsored by Force24

Celestyal Best Sustainability Initiative, sponsored by Cunard

AE Expeditions

Best Transfer Service, sponsored by Marella Cruises

Titan Travel

Best Technology Innovation, sponsored by Virgin Voyages

My Kind of Cruise

Best for Wellbeing, sponsored by Limitless Travel

Explora Journeys Best for Enrichment, sponsored by Limitless Travel

Cunard Best for Accessibility, sponsored Limitless Travel

Royal Caribbean International Best for Cuisine

Havila Voyages

Best for Accommodation Design

Royal Caribbean International

Best for Entertainment

Marella Cruises

Best for Excursions

Celestyal Best Port, sponsored by Princess Cruises

Portsmouth International Port

Best Independent/Solo Agent, sponsored by Riviera Travel

The Cruise Room Best Homeworking Network, sponsored by Cruise Plus

Travel Counsellors Best Consortia, sponsored by Cunard

Advantage Travel Partnership Best Online Agent, sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Iglu Cruise Best Retail Agent, sponsored by Princess Cruises

Barrhead Travel Best Specialist Cruise Agent, sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Iglu Cruise

Best Trade Sales Team

Princess Cruises Best Family Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International Best Specialist Cruise Line

Unforgettable Croatia

Best Value-for-money Cruise Line

Virgin Voyages Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line

Explora Journeys Best Luxury River Cruise Line, sponsored by Oceania Cruises

AmaWaterways Best Premium Cruise Line, sponsored by Travelzoo

Windstar Cruises Best for Solo Travellers, sponsored by Travelzoo

Riviera Travel Best Expedition Cruise Line, sponsored by the Expedition Cruise Network

Ponant Best New Ship Launch, sponsored by Traveltek

Cunard (Queen Anne) Best River Cruise Line, sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Riviera Travel

Best Ocean Cruise Line, sponsored by Cruise Plus

P&O Cruises



