Wave Awards 2024: Winners announced
The winners of the Wave Awards were announced last night in a glittering ceremony at The Dorchester
In total, 41 awards were handed out by host Sue Perkins, one of the nation’s best loved broadcasters, comedians and travel presenters.
Dubbed the Oscars of the cruise industry, the Wave Awards – now in their 10th year – are the UK cruise industry’s premier accolades with both travel industry pros and the general public getting to cast their vote.
Royal Caribbean was the biggest winner on the night, picking up the coveted Grand Prix Award after winning in three categories on the night, including Best for Accommodation Design, Best Family Cruise Line and Best for Accessibility.
Two special gongs – The Peter Grant Award and the new DEI (Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion) Award, which celebrate two individual cruise pioneers who’ve driven innovation and positive change throughout the sector – were won by World Travel Holding’s Alison Earnshaw and Limitless Travel founder Angus Drummond, respectively.
Also receiving top titles were Marella Cruises – who were recognised for their entertainment offerings – and AE Expeditions who scooped the prize for Best Sustainability Initiative.
Norway was celebrating too after being named Favourite Cruise Destination, with Portsmouth hailed Best Port.
Elsewhere Jenni Fielding – better known by her online pseudonym Cruise Mummy – aka Cruise Mummy walked away with the award for Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger for the third year running, while Hays Travel were presented with the award for Favourite Cruise Travel Agent.
Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by Cunard, with world-renowned violinist and vocalist Lizzie Ball and WestTosh Wanogho-Maud delighting the audience.
The Wave Awards are managed, organised and produced by Real Response Media, the publisher behind World of Cruising and our sister title, Cruise Trade News.
Chris Pitchford, Real Response Media founder and CEO, said: "Every year the Wave Awards gets bigger and better and this – our special 10th anniversary – was our best awards yet. It was an amazing evening and we are so proud to host the biggest awards dedicated to the cruise industry.
“The scale of public voting and the calibre of judges for the trade section make winning a Wave Award a real accolade and something to be very proud of.
“Congratulations to all those who won on the night, and indeed all who were shortlisted as competition was stiff. Also, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and partners for helping make the 2024 Wave Awards such a success."
Wave Awards 2024: The full list of winners
The Peter Grant Award, sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Alison Earnshaw, World Travel Holdings
The DEI Award, sponsored by Iconic Luxury Hotels
Angus Drummond, founder of Limitless Travel
Grand Prix Winner
Royal Caribbean International
Favourite Cruise Travel Influencer, sponsored by Marella Cruises
Jenni Fielding aka Cruise Mummy
Favourite Cruise Destination, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line
Norway
Favourite Cruise Travel Agent, sponsored by Virgin Voyages
Hays Travel
Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Lince, sponsored by The Independent
Oceania Cruises
Favourite River Cruise Line, sponsored by The Independent
Viking River Cruises
Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, sponsored by The Independent
MSC Cruises
Favourite Specialist Cruise Line, sponsored by The Independent
Fred. Olsen cruise Lines
Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator
Riviera Travel
Best Advertising, Marketing or PR Campaign, sponsored by Force24
Celestyal
Best Sustainability Initiative, sponsored by Cunard
AE Expeditions
Best Transfer Service, sponsored by Marella Cruises
Titan Travel
Best Technology Innovation, sponsored by Virgin Voyages
My Kind of Cruise
Best for Wellbeing, sponsored by Limitless Travel
Explora Journeys
Best for Enrichment, sponsored by Limitless Travel
Cunard
Best for Accessibility, sponsored Limitless Travel
Royal Caribbean International
Best for Cuisine
Havila Voyages
Best for Accommodation Design
Royal Caribbean International
Best for Entertainment
Marella Cruises
Best for Excursions
Celestyal
Best Port, sponsored by Princess Cruises
Portsmouth International Port
Best Independent/Solo Agent, sponsored by Riviera Travel
The Cruise Room
Best Homeworking Network, sponsored by Cruise Plus
Travel Counsellors
Best Consortia, sponsored by Cunard
Advantage Travel Partnership
Best Online Agent, sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Iglu Cruise
Best Retail Agent, sponsored by Princess Cruises
Barrhead Travel
Best Specialist Cruise Agent, sponsored by Oceania Cruises
Iglu Cruise
Best Trade Sales Team
Princess Cruises
Best Family Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean International
Best Specialist Cruise Line
Unforgettable Croatia
Best Value-for-money Cruise Line
Virgin Voyages
Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line
Explora Journeys
Best Luxury River Cruise Line, sponsored by Oceania Cruises
AmaWaterways
Best Premium Cruise Line, sponsored by Travelzoo
Windstar Cruises
Best for Solo Travellers, sponsored by Travelzoo
Riviera Travel
Best Expedition Cruise Line, sponsored by the Expedition Cruise Network
Ponant
Best New Ship Launch, sponsored by Traveltek
Cunard (Queen Anne)
Best River Cruise Line, sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Riviera Travel
Best Ocean Cruise Line, sponsored by Cruise Plus
P&O Cruises