Menu

The eight annual Wave Awards took place on November 16. Credit: AG Studios

Wave Awards 2022: what the winners had to say The UK cruise industry’s premier accolades, the Wave Awards, took place earlier this week at the Pan Pacific Hotel in central London.





TV and film actor and presenter, Stephen Mangan, was on hosting duties with entertainment provided by Fred Olsen.



Here’s how some of the award recipients reacted to their wins:



Best Online Agent: Cruise 118

“We’re delighted to win Best Online Agent at the Wave Awards, particularly as it is an accolade we’ve achieved for a number of consecutive years now.

It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented, passionate, and tenacious team, and I’m incredibly proud of what they have achieved in the last 12 months.”

Alison Earnshaw, managing director, Cruise 118



Best Innovation: Imagine Cruising

"We are thrilled to have received this year’s Wave Award for Best Innovation: this will mean a great deal to everyone at Imagine Cruising.

Serving as brilliant recognition of all the hard work our staff continue to put into curating new, unique, and exciting holiday experiences, we are truly grateful for this award.”

Steve Morrish, group managing director, Imagine Cruising



The Peter Grant Contribution to the Cruise Industry Award: Andy Harmer, managing director CLIA UK

"It's a huge honour to be recognised with such a prestigious award. It makes it even more important to know that such a talented and well-regarded industry nominated me."

Andy Harmer, managing director, CLIA UK and Ireland



Andy Harmer took home the Peter Grant Contribution to the Cruise Industry Award. Credit: AG Studios

Best Premium Cruise Line, Best for Enrichment: Holland America Line

“It was fabulous to be back at the Wave Awards last night and seeing so many of our agent partners for an evening of celebration of our wonderful industry.

All of us at Holland America Line feel extremely proud to have been awarded Best Premium Cruise Line, Best for Enrichment, and also highly commended for entertainment. A huge thank you from us to everyone that voted! Congratulations to all the other very deserving winners.”

Karen Farndell, director, sales and marketing, Holland America Line



Favourite Luxury Premium Cruise Line and Best Ocean Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

“We’re absolutely delighted with our double win – Favourite Luxury Premium Cruise Line as voted for by World of Cruising readers, and also Best Ocean Cruise Line. A testament to the Princess teams and how the brand has gone from strength to strength.

The Wave Awards this year was a spectacular event and it was great to have the cruise industry together again, celebrating its achievements.”

Suzanne Korff, director, marketing and communications, Princess Cruises



Entertainment was provided by Fred Olsen. Credit: AG Studios

Best port: Southampton

“It’s fantastic to win Best Port at the Wave Awards, there’s been a huge amount of work from many stakeholders and the fantastic team at Southampton. This Wave Award recognises the years of investment and we’re grateful to be here this evening.”

Rebekah Keeler, head of cruise for Association of British Ports



Favourite Ocean Cruise Line: Fred Olsen

“This award is so special as it comes from our guests, the people who have sailed with us. Many thanks to all of them who voted.”

Ellis Orchard, public relations manager, Fred Olsen



You can view the full list of winners from this year’s Wave Awards here.

