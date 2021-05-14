Win a Luxury Cruise with Celebrity Cruises Can’t wait to get back on board again? Neither can we, and what better way to celebrate the new golden age of cruising than taking your first post-lockdown cruise on the luxurious Celebrity Silhouette.

Sail Aboard the Newly Re-Furbished Celebrity Silhouette We’ve teamed up with Celebrity Cruises to offer one lucky winner the chance to win a fabulous 6-night luxury UK cruise for two on board the newly revitalised Celebrity Silhouette this summer, visiting UK shores for the first time since her multi-million-pound makeover. Departing on 31 July 2021, the lucky winner and their guest will be amongst the first British guests to travel around the UK and experience a stylish life at sea on board Celebrity Silhouette. Your journey will begin in the busy port city of Southampton, where you will board the ship. On your six-day cruise, you will sail around the UK, stopping twice at Inverness (for Loch Ness) and bustling Liverpool too.

Explore the UK's Fantastic Scenery On 2 August, you and your cruise companion will get to enjoy a day in Inverness, the largest city in the Highlands. Here you can choose from a selection of great shore excursions. Fans of the fabled Loch Ness Monster will love the ‘Leisurely Scotland’ trip, where you’ll get to drive along the wooded banks of Loch Ness, explore historic Culloden Moor and tour the highlights of Inverness. Love history? Then book a trip to Cawdor Castle, where you’ll discover Scotland’s rich medieval history. On 4 August, you’ll get the chance to spend the day in Liverpool, home of course to the Beatles and the world-famous Liver Buildings. Beatles fans shouldn’t miss the chance to enjoy a shore excursion and follow in their idols’ footsteps on The Beatles Tour, an immersive walk-through journey around the Fab Four’s home city. Want to see more of the city? Then take the ‘Panoramic City Highlights’ tour, where you’ll get to drive through the city to see its major landmarks including the Pier Head, St George’s Hall and the Royal Liver Buildings.

On-Board Celebrity Silhouette The luxurious Celebrity Silhouette was built in 2011 and transformed last year, giving her a fresh and contemporary feeling. The ship hosts 2,886 guests, so she’s the perfect size to offer those on board plenty to do, whilst not feeling overwhelmed. The refreshed staterooms and suites act as the perfect base for those on board to make the most of the ship’s facilities, offering you a comfortable private sanctuary to enjoy your cruise. On your trip you’ll get to enjoy all that the ship offers – from West End style entertainment to total relaxation. Just imagine a day relaxing with a book and a cocktail at one of the ship’s four pools, enjoying live entertainment outside on the Lawn Club or enjoying a bit of ‘me’ time relaxing in the Spa’s Persian Garden. If shopping is more your style, you’ll love Celebrity Silhouette’s European-inspired piazza and galleria, filled with beautiful boutiques and fine jewellery. By late afternoon one of the best places to be is the revamped Sunset Bar, where cocktail in hand, you can enjoy a drink as the sun dips below the horizon. And as the sun disappears, the energy on board heats up with guests enjoying a drink at one of the ship’s sophisticated bars and lounges or watching a live performance at the theatre. All the cabins on board this luxurious ship have been newly refitted and redesigned by award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE. You’ll love their contemporary style and inviting comfy beds. Even better, 85% of the ship’s luxurious staterooms are enhanced by sweeping balcony views. With on-board menus created by Michelin-starred chef Cornelius Gallagher, you can enjoy an amazing selection of flavours ranging from Italian, Japanese and French across a multitude of exciting restaurants. One of our favourites is the ship’s main restaurant, the Grand Cuvée, where you’ll find a menu that changes daily and includes a wide variety of classic and contemporary choices. Looking for a pre-dinner drink? The expert staff at buzzy Ensemble Lounge will prepare a great aperitif for you. And one of the most popular places for a post dinner drink is the Martini Bar, where you can sit back, relax and listen to some great tunes whilst enjoying a nightcap.

Newly refurbished balcony cabins on board the ship

Your Prize Departing on 31 July 2021, the prize includes a full-board cruise for two sharing a balcony stateroom cabin on Celebrity Silhouette. The winner and their guest will also enjoy nightly entertainment.

Enter Now and win a 6-Night Luxury Cruise for 2 people. Simply complete the form below to enter and win.

