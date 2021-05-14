Win a Luxury Cruise with Celebrity Cruises
Can’t wait to get back on board again? Neither can we, and what better way to celebrate the new golden age of cruising than taking your first post-lockdown cruise on the luxurious Celebrity Silhouette.
Sail Aboard the Newly Re-Furbished Celebrity Silhouette
We’ve teamed up with Celebrity Cruises to offer one lucky winner the chance to win a fabulous 6-night luxury UK cruise for two on board the newly revitalised Celebrity Silhouette this summer, visiting UK shores for the first time since her multi-million-pound makeover.
Departing on 31 July 2021, the lucky winner and their guest will be amongst the first British guests to travel around the UK and experience a stylish life at sea on board Celebrity Silhouette. Your journey will begin in the busy port city of Southampton, where you will board the ship. On your six-day cruise, you will sail around the UK, stopping twice at Inverness (for Loch Ness) and bustling Liverpool too.
Explore the UK's Fantastic Scenery
On 2 August, you and your cruise companion will get to enjoy a day in Inverness, the largest city in the Highlands. Here you can choose from a selection of great shore excursions. Fans of the fabled Loch Ness Monster will love the ‘Leisurely Scotland’ trip, where you’ll get to drive along the wooded banks of Loch Ness, explore historic Culloden Moor and tour the highlights of Inverness. Love history? Then book a trip to Cawdor Castle, where you’ll discover Scotland’s rich medieval history.
On 4 August, you’ll get the chance to spend the day in Liverpool, home of course to the Beatles and the world-famous Liver Buildings. Beatles fans shouldn’t miss the chance to enjoy a shore excursion and follow in their idols’ footsteps on The Beatles Tour, an immersive walk-through journey around the Fab Four’s home city. Want to see more of the city? Then take the ‘Panoramic City Highlights’ tour, where you’ll get to drive through the city to see its major landmarks including the Pier Head, St George’s Hall and the Royal Liver Buildings.
On-Board Celebrity Silhouette
The luxurious Celebrity Silhouette was built in 2011 and transformed last year, giving her a fresh and contemporary feeling. The ship hosts 2,886 guests, so she’s the perfect size to offer those on board plenty to do, whilst not feeling overwhelmed.
The refreshed staterooms and suites act as the perfect base for those on board to make the most of the ship’s facilities, offering you a comfortable private sanctuary to enjoy your cruise.
On your trip you’ll get to enjoy all that the ship offers – from West End style entertainment to total relaxation. Just imagine a day relaxing with a book and a cocktail at one of the ship’s four pools, enjoying live entertainment outside on the Lawn Club or enjoying a bit of ‘me’ time relaxing in the Spa’s Persian Garden. If shopping is more your style, you’ll love Celebrity Silhouette’s European-inspired piazza and galleria, filled with beautiful boutiques and fine jewellery.
By late afternoon one of the best places to be is the revamped Sunset Bar, where cocktail in hand, you can enjoy a drink as the sun dips below the horizon. And as the sun disappears, the energy on board heats up with guests enjoying a drink at one of the ship’s sophisticated bars and lounges or watching a live performance at the theatre.
All the cabins on board this luxurious ship have been newly refitted and redesigned by award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE. You’ll love their contemporary style and inviting comfy beds. Even better, 85% of the ship’s luxurious staterooms are enhanced by sweeping balcony views.
With on-board menus created by Michelin-starred chef Cornelius Gallagher, you can enjoy an amazing selection of flavours ranging from Italian, Japanese and French across a multitude of exciting restaurants. One of our favourites is the ship’s main restaurant, the Grand Cuvée, where you’ll find a menu that changes daily and includes a wide variety of classic and contemporary choices.
Looking for a pre-dinner drink? The expert staff at buzzy Ensemble Lounge will prepare a great aperitif for you. And one of the most popular places for a post dinner drink is the Martini Bar, where you can sit back, relax and listen to some great tunes whilst enjoying a nightcap.
Your Prize
Departing on 31 July 2021, the prize includes a full-board cruise for two sharing a balcony stateroom cabin on Celebrity Silhouette. The winner and their guest will also enjoy nightly entertainment.
Enter Now and win a 6-Night Luxury Cruise for 2 people.
Simply complete the form below to enter and win.
Terms & Conditions
World of Cruising and Celebrity Cruises Competition Terms & Conditions
- The (“Promoter”) is World of Cruising Magazine
- The (“Promotion Sponsor”) is RCL Cruises Ltd (trading as Celebrity Cruises).
- All entries must be received by 12th July 2021 at midday
- The competition is open to World of Cruising readers who are residents in the UK and over 18 years of age. Competition is not open to employees of Real Response Media or RCL Cruises Ltd. Please note that only one entry per participant will be accepted and entries must be made before the End Date. The winner and their guest must be vaccinated against COVID-19, or present negative PCR test results if the guests of the entrant is under the age of 18. All guests, age 18 and over, must have completed the full cycle of required doses for the vaccine administered (e.g. received the second dose in a two-dose series), and must have received the final dose at least 14 days prior to 31st July 2021.
- The Prize is one 6-night sailing onboard Celebrity Silhouette, departing Southampton on 31st July 2021 and includes accommodation in a Balcony stateroom for two people with tips included (excluding bar and spa tips). Meals on-board the ship are included (with the exception of speciality dining). The Prize excludes any connecting travel to and from the port of Southampton, speciality dining, drinks packages, Wi-Fi, shore excursions, and other chargeable amenities available on board the ship and any other personal expenses. The Always Included package can be purchased at the winner’s own cost. Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
- The Prize does not include travel insurance (adequate insurance is a condition of travel). The Prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative. The prize is subject to availability and no alternative will be offered. Changes to the Prize can be made by Celebrity Cruises at any time without prior notice. The Prize is subject to the Celebrity Cruises booking terms and conditions (and supplemental terms). Please note Celebrity Cruises do not allow anyone in their 24th week of pregnancy or past this stage of pregnancy to board. General conditions are available at https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/booking-conditions. The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw. The decision as to the winner of the prize is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Celebrity Cruises recommend that before travel, you check UK Government advice at www.gov.uk/coronavirus and Public Health England and www.gov.uk/government/organisations/public-health-england and the national health authorities of any countries you will visit, for the latest advice and information about travel, your health and safety, and more. Health and safety protocols, guest conduct rules, and regional travel restrictions vary by ship and destination, and are subject to change without notice. Please visit www.celebritycruises.com/gb/health-and-safety for further information on Celebrity Cruises’ health and safety protocols.
- The winner shall abide by Celebrity Cruises' booking conditions
- The winner will be notified by the email address provided with instructions on how to arrange the collection of their prize within seven (7) days of the winner being determined.
- If the winner chooses not to take the Prize (or is unable to) or does not take or claim the Prize by the time specified by the Promoter, they forfeit the Prize and the Promoter is not obliged to substitute the Prize or provide a cash alternative.
- The winner must ensure that they and any travel companion has any necessary documentation, including but not limited to valid passports (with at least 6 months of validity) and visas, which meet the requirements of immigration and other government authorities at every destination.
- The Promotion Sponsor, Celebrity Cruises and World of Cruising may use the personal information of an Entrant for marketing purposes if the Entrant has given their consent to be contacted by the Promotion Sponsor for the purpose of direct marketing.
- These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of England and Wales.
10 Night Eastern Caribbean Holiday
- 10 nights, departs on the 19 Dec 2022
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Silhouette
- Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, San Juan, + 5 more
12 Night Iceland & Ireland Cruise
- 12 nights, departs on the 29 Aug 2022
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Silhouette
- Southampton, Saint Peter Port, Cobh, + 6 more
12 Night Scandinavia & St. Petersburg
- 12 nights, departs on the 13 Aug 2022
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Silhouette
- Southampton, Copenhagen, Stockholm, + 6 more
7 Night Norwegian Fjords Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Jul 2022
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Silhouette
- Southampton, Kristiansand, Ålesund, + 3 more
10 Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
- 10 nights, departs on the 16 Jan 2023
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Silhouette
- Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, San Juan, + 5 more