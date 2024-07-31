Star Legend will set sail on a Aegean Sea Odyssey via the Corinth Canal cruise on October 12, while Wind Spirit will depart on a Treasures of the Greek Isles cruise on October 13.



The two yachts will meet in Kusadasi on October 16 for a celebration featuring live music and a five-course dinner in Ephesus.



Christopher Prelog, Windstar president, said: “Windstar has had a remarkable 40 years in which the company has remained devoted to small-ship cruising with long-standing sailings in Tahiti, the Caribbean and Europe.



“Windstar has carved its own niche with upscale yachts that provide a welcoming ambiance and the luxury of space and freedom to explore scenic regions and smaller ports, but it’s truly our crew that have made our brand successful, standing the test of time with a friendly smile, remembering our past guests and greeting them by name – often with a big hug.